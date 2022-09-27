U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,692.24
    +37.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,503.34
    +242.53 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,954.98
    +152.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.65
    +32.77 (+1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.73
    +2.02 (+2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.30
    +9.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    +0.23 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9626
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    +0.0450 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0785
    +0.0102 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7020
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,181.69
    +1,043.01 (+5.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.34
    +2.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.00
    +24.05 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Global Printed Circuit Board Market to Hit Sales of 91.87 Billion by 2028 | Faulty PCB to Remain a Key Challenge | SkyQuest Technology

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global printed circuit board market was valued at USD 69.31 billion in 2021, and it is expected to attain a value of USD 91.87 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.65% over the prediction period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's no question that the printed circuit board market is booming. There is a growing demand for printed circuit board (PCB) in the semiconductor and electrical technology industries. In 2021, PCB sales reached an all-time high of more than $69 billion, according to SkyQuest analysis. PCBs are used in a variety of products, such as computer chips, telecommunications equipment. The demand for PCBs is expected to increase due to the increasing use of digital technologies and renewable energy sources.

Another area where PCBs are in high demand is within the industrial and medical sectors. This is because PCBs are utilized in a wide variety of devices, including communication systems, cardiac monitors, surgical equipment, and more across the global printed circuit board market.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/printed-circuit-board-market

Why is this growth happening? In a word: connectivity. Connectivity is at the heart of modern electronics and it's driving the demand for PCBs. More and more devices are requiring connections between various sections on the board, which requires larger and more robust boards. Plus, with applications like IoT (the Internet of Things) growing in popularity, there's an increased demand for smart boards that can interact with various sensors and actuators. In addition to connectivity demands, another key factor responsible for the printed circuit board market boom is the substitution of components with passive components and sensors.

For many industrial and commercial applications, printed circuit boards (PCBs) are still the go-to choose for electronic components and circuitry. In fact, PCBs are so popular that global production is estimated to exceed 100 million each year in the years to come. There are a few reasons why printed circuit board market has gained growth momentum and remain a popular choice, even as more sophisticated semiconductor and electronic products move to assembly-line production.

First, PCBs are easy to fabricate using automated Through Hole Manufacturing (THM) techniques.  Second, they offer high reliability and performance due to their complex circuitry and numerous electrical connections.  Plus, PCBs can be customized to meet specific needs or specifications in the printed circuit board market. Despite their popularity, however, PCBs also have some obstacles that need to be addressed in order to sustain their dominance in this market segment.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/printed-circuit-board-market

Faulty PCB to Remain a Key Challenge in Global Printed Circuit Board Market

PCBs can be produced using various manufacturing techniques, but most installations rely on machine processing. This growth in demand has created opportunities for companies who focus on PCB production. There is also increasing interest in using 3D printing technology to create PCBs.

The manufacturing process in the global printed circuit board market has remained relatively unchanged for many years, which has resulted in several disadvantages. For example, PCBs are expensive to produce and can take several hours to print an individual board. Additionally, defects in the printing process can cause boards to fail during use. To address these issues, manufacturers are working on new printing technologies that will reduce the time it takes to print boards and improve their reliability.

In recent years, there have been an increasing incidence of product recalls due to faulty PCBs in the global printed circuit board market. The problem is typically caused by errors in manufacturing that can lead to defective parts. When this happens, the unprotected circuits on the board are at risk of becoming damaged or corrupt. This can cause various issues with the device, including increased risks of electrical fires and failures. In some cases, even simple repairs can result in serious problems down the line if not done correctly.

For instance,

  • In September 2022, Kia recalled over 70,000 cars over faulty PCB.

  • In September 2022, Cummins announced recall of over 12,196 engines from 28 truck manufacturers due to faulty ECM module, which would have increased the risk of crash.

  • In January 2022, Kia recalled over 410,000 vehicles due to issues in airbag control and memory chip on PCB

  • In December 2021, Tesla started replacing autopilot camaras in their S, X, and 3 model vehicles due to blurred vision resulted from defective PCB. As per company filing, more than 700 of its cars are installed with defective PCB.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/printed-circuit-board-market

As defective printed circuit boards continue to cause product recalls, businesses in the printed circuit board market need to take precautions to ensure that their devices are safe. In particular, they should make sure that all insulation layers are properly applied and that any potential problems with the circuit boards are identified and corrected before they reach customers.

Another biggest challenge manufacturers in the global printed circuit board market are facing is the diversion of raw materials from the manufacturing process. In addition, rising labor costs are beginning to impact the competitiveness of PCB production. As a result, manufacturers will need to find innovative ways to boost productivity while preserving quality in order to maintain their share of the market.

AI and 3D printing have Potential to Revolutionize the Printed Circuit Board Market

It seems like printing technology is never ending. In today's world, new and innovative ways of printing are always being developed in an effort to save time and money. In recent years, many different types of printers have been hitting the market, each with its own set of features and capabilities. Luckily, circuit boards have remained largely unchanged over the years - providing manufacturers with a reliable and cost-effective printing medium.

One popular printing method that is seeing increasing adoption in the global printed circuit board market is 3D Printing. This technology has many benefits for circuit board manufacturing, including reducing lead time and production costs, as well as speeding up product approvals. Circuit board manufacturers that are able to embrace 3D Printing can expect to see additional savings on both manufacturing and testing costs. in addition to 3D Printing, other emerging technologies that are impacting printed circuit board manufacturing include photopolymerization resin (PPR) and selective laser sintering (SLS). PPR is a new polymerization process that uses short wavelength light to cure polymer materials.

The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) in the printed circuit board market is enormous. According to Gartner, by 2020, almost two-thirds of all projected spending on big data and AI will be devoted to PCBs and other electronics systems. Additionally, AI can automate tasks such as layout design and Manufacturing Execution Planning (MEP). This would not only save companies time and money, but it would also create a more efficient and accurate manufacturing process.

Already, some companies are beginning to reap the benefits of utilizing AI in PCB manufacturing. For example, Shinsei Industry has successfully automated the multi-step process of creating a PCB using 3D CAD software. By automating this process, Shinsei is able to increase throughput by 50% while also reducing processing time by 25%. In addition, by automatically eliminating minor errors during the design process, Shinsei is able to shorten overall cycle times. The potential for AI in the PCB industry is vast and exciting. Thanks to its ability to streamline processes and save companies time and money, AI could revolutionize the industry.

Top Players in the Global Printed Circuit Board Market

  • AT&S (US)

  • Epitome Components Ltd. (India)

  • Shogini Technoarts (India)

  • Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd (India)

  • Nano Electrotech Pvt Ltd (India)

  • PCB Power Ltd (India)

  • Sulakshana Circuits Ltd (India)

  • Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd (India)

  • Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd (India)

  • Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd (India)

  • India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics) (India)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Gaming Console Market

Global Airport Robots Market

Global Robotic Process Automation Market

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market

Global Telecom Generator Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • European Gas Prices Jump After Damage to Idled Russian Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after four days of losses as damages reported at the shuttered Nord Stream pipeline added to uncertainty over future Russian supply. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • This $300 Billion Market Could Bring Nvidia Stock Out of Its Slump

    Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward Flo

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts But Says It Remains Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentHurricane Ian Makes Landfall in Cuba as It Churns Toward FloridaGoldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price for

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • Oil Prices Bounce From 9-Month Lows As Hurricane Ian Clips Gulf Production

    "Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Eli Lilly sued for age discrimination by U.S. agency EEOC

    Eli Lilly and Co was sued on Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which accused the drugmaker of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. The complaint said Lilly's violations began after Stephen Fry, its senior vice president for human resources and diversity, lamented during an April 2017 "Leadership Town Hall" that its sales force was skewed toward older workers, with 20% fewer "millennials" than the American workforce. According to the EEOC, Fry suggested that the lack of millennials was a problem, and the Indianapolis-based company would target 40% "Early Career" hiring.