U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.36
    +9.24 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,626.25
    -128.68 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.77
    +3.93 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.13
    -8.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.50
    +5.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.80
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    +0.36 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2460
    +0.0980 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3200
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1780
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,127.53
    -330.39 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.39
    +13.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.91
    +48.18 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $72.7 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $72.7 Billion by 2026
Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $72.7 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 17; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 2628
Companies: 654– Players covered include Jabil Inc.; Plexus Corp.; TTM Technologies, Inc.; Benchmark Electronics; Advanced Circuits; Murrietta Circuits; SigmaTron International, Inc.; AP Circuits; Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Ibiden Co. Ltd.; Unimicron Technology Corp.; Tripod Technology Corp.; Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Multi-Layer, Double-Sided, Single-Sided); Substrate Type (Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex, and Other Substrate Types); End-Use (Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $72.7 Billion by 2026
A printed circuit board (PCB) refers to a board structure, which is made from a flat sheet of insulating material and serve as a foundation for most electronic products, both for providing physical support as well as wiring area for different socketed and surface-mounted components, including integrated circuits, transistors, and resistors. The most common materials used for manufacturing PCBs include composite epoxy or fiberglass. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) estimated at US$60.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Multi-Layer Printed PCB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$49.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Sided Printed PCB segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2026
The Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. The emerging wave of electronification that will sweep through the enterprise, healthcare/medical, manufacturing, and process industries will bring with it a goldmine of opportunities for electronic components and semiconductors including PCBs. A special focus on electronic wearables which are growing in prominence in the wake of the rise of telemedicine shows a strong demand pattern for flex PCBs and Rigid-flex PCBs which are commonly used in wearables for medical and fitness applications. The flex PCB segment is anticipated to gain from increasing adoption of wearable devices among diabetic patients along with continuing advances in the field of flexible electronics, indicating notable scope of adoption for these PCBs.

Single-Sided Printed PCB Segment to Reach $10 Billion by 2026
In the global Single-Sided Printed PCB segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Into PCB Design & Production Comes of Age
PCBs are a critical foundational component in consumer-level electronic products. A PCB contains conductive tracks and pads that electronically connect different components together. Therefore, they need to be manufactured to the highest quality. The proliferation of PCBs in a wide range of applications, sheds focus on stringent requirements of design and quality assurance that ensure electromagnetic compatibility and efficient performance of electronic gadgets. Consumers demand for thinner, faster and more streamlined devices exerts pressure on high-performing PCBs. With growing miniaturization of electronic devices, PCB design faces increasing complexities in ensuring the optimum use of available space and effective component placement without the risk of failure. PCBs evolved from large printed wiring boards to today's high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs. In addition to the technology, the manufacturing processes also witnessed transformation from manual assembly to highly automated production. As manufacturing processes become more complex and sophisticated, artificial intelligence (AI) presents significant opportunities in PCB manufacturing.

The complex design and extremely exacting manufacturing specifications pose significant challenges to PCB manufactures. Most PCB designers manually route and design their boards, which is a time-consuming and intricate process. Such designs are prone to human limitations, including error and fatigue. Also, error-prone designs undergo repeat testing, leading to high costs. AI has the potential to optimize production processes and avoid error-prone designs. Modular AI platforms can help simplify as well as optimize the design and testing processes of PCBs. It can also reduce the requisite outlay by around 20%. The AI platform leverages machine learning, deep learning, and algorithms to perform different tasks and can be trained to undertake design of new PCBs. Algorithms harness operational data using machine learning technology to enhance their own performance. Deep gaining knowledge enhances the complexity of these self-learning algorithms. The AI platform can help predict the optimum configuration that offers the best functionality. This in turn reduces the costs associated with lengthy procedure of trial and error. Operator errors or mistakes related to identification of PCB defects can negatively impact yield. AI is associated with greater degrees of automation in manufacturing lines. By leveraging AI in the production process, machines can perform learned tasks while human operators continue to perform complex tasks. The combination of AI and human intervention improves operational efficiency. The introduction of AI into PCB manufacturing is especially critical with the advent of Industry 4.0. As PCBs shrink in line with miniaturization of devices, AI will offer a higher degree of accuracy when placing components in a compact and densely packed part. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Get Full Report Details
https://www.strategyr.com/market-report-printed-circuit-boards-pcbs-forecasts-global-industry-analysts-inc.asp

Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-printed-circuit-boards-pcbs-market-to-reach-72-7-billion-by-2026--301505577.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Berkshire Finds Another Elephant in Alleghany

    Last week was a huge one for Wall Street, as stock market benchmarks managed to rally despite all the pessimism across the globe. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been able to outpace the broader stock market in 2022, climbing to new all-time highs and sending the price of its Class A shares above the $500,000 mark for the first time. Many have feared over the past several years that Berkshire and its CEO, Warren Buffett, might have lost their touch in finding great investments.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Market strategist: Bearish sentiment forming 'tradable bottom right now'

    Baird Managing Director and Market Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks, market sentiment, and recession indicators.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares?

    GreenWood Investors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund’s fourth-quarter performance was impacted along with most other stocks, -12.3% for the Global Micro Fund and -10.9% for the euro-denominated Luxembourg Global Fund. Both funds were up 13.0% and 24.2% respectively for […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.