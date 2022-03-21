SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $72.7 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 2628

Companies: 654– Players covered include Jabil Inc.; Plexus Corp.; TTM Technologies, Inc.; Benchmark Electronics; Advanced Circuits; Murrietta Circuits; SigmaTron International, Inc.; AP Circuits; Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Ibiden Co. Ltd.; Unimicron Technology Corp.; Tripod Technology Corp.; Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Type (Multi-Layer, Double-Sided, Single-Sided); Substrate Type (Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex, and Other Substrate Types); End-Use (Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

A printed circuit board (PCB) refers to a board structure, which is made from a flat sheet of insulating material and serve as a foundation for most electronic products, both for providing physical support as well as wiring area for different socketed and surface-mounted components, including integrated circuits, transistors, and resistors. The most common materials used for manufacturing PCBs include composite epoxy or fiberglass. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) estimated at US$60.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$72.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Multi-Layer Printed PCB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$49.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Sided Printed PCB segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2026

The Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. The emerging wave of electronification that will sweep through the enterprise, healthcare/medical, manufacturing, and process industries will bring with it a goldmine of opportunities for electronic components and semiconductors including PCBs. A special focus on electronic wearables which are growing in prominence in the wake of the rise of telemedicine shows a strong demand pattern for flex PCBs and Rigid-flex PCBs which are commonly used in wearables for medical and fitness applications. The flex PCB segment is anticipated to gain from increasing adoption of wearable devices among diabetic patients along with continuing advances in the field of flexible electronics, indicating notable scope of adoption for these PCBs.

Single-Sided Printed PCB Segment to Reach $10 Billion by 2026

In the global Single-Sided Printed PCB segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2026.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence Into PCB Design & Production Comes of Age

PCBs are a critical foundational component in consumer-level electronic products. A PCB contains conductive tracks and pads that electronically connect different components together. Therefore, they need to be manufactured to the highest quality. The proliferation of PCBs in a wide range of applications, sheds focus on stringent requirements of design and quality assurance that ensure electromagnetic compatibility and efficient performance of electronic gadgets. Consumers demand for thinner, faster and more streamlined devices exerts pressure on high-performing PCBs. With growing miniaturization of electronic devices, PCB design faces increasing complexities in ensuring the optimum use of available space and effective component placement without the risk of failure. PCBs evolved from large printed wiring boards to today's high-density interconnect (HDI) PCBs. In addition to the technology, the manufacturing processes also witnessed transformation from manual assembly to highly automated production. As manufacturing processes become more complex and sophisticated, artificial intelligence (AI) presents significant opportunities in PCB manufacturing.

The complex design and extremely exacting manufacturing specifications pose significant challenges to PCB manufactures. Most PCB designers manually route and design their boards, which is a time-consuming and intricate process. Such designs are prone to human limitations, including error and fatigue. Also, error-prone designs undergo repeat testing, leading to high costs. AI has the potential to optimize production processes and avoid error-prone designs. Modular AI platforms can help simplify as well as optimize the design and testing processes of PCBs. It can also reduce the requisite outlay by around 20%. The AI platform leverages machine learning, deep learning, and algorithms to perform different tasks and can be trained to undertake design of new PCBs. Algorithms harness operational data using machine learning technology to enhance their own performance. Deep gaining knowledge enhances the complexity of these self-learning algorithms. The AI platform can help predict the optimum configuration that offers the best functionality. This in turn reduces the costs associated with lengthy procedure of trial and error. Operator errors or mistakes related to identification of PCB defects can negatively impact yield. AI is associated with greater degrees of automation in manufacturing lines. By leveraging AI in the production process, machines can perform learned tasks while human operators continue to perform complex tasks. The combination of AI and human intervention improves operational efficiency. The introduction of AI into PCB manufacturing is especially critical with the advent of Industry 4.0. As PCBs shrink in line with miniaturization of devices, AI will offer a higher degree of accuracy when placing components in a compact and densely packed part. More

