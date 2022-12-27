U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

Global Printing Software Market to 2031 - Players Include Canon, ePaper, Maprinter and Print Manager

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printing Software Market By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the printing software market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Printing software optimizes and manages overall printing processes and devices in a cost-effective and efficient manner. Printing software enables users to safeguard and share digital data across numerous mobile platform from any location. It is frequently used to improve processes and regulate costs, mobility, security, and authentication. Systems for managing prints can be used by businesses to coordinate their printing resources.

It lets businesses to manage, repair, and keep an eye on a variety of printing equipment like copiers, desktop printers, scanners, and more using a single application. The application supports offset printing, quick printing, mailing, and distribution. Printing software has become more widely used as a result of the enhanced control of networked devices such as printers.

Hence, to enhance user experience, service providers are also offering a variety of value-added services, such as network security, information governance, and regulatory compliances, user authentication, data security, and document security.

Factors that drive growth of the market include increase in adoption of big data platform, measures to minimize office paper use, lower operating costs, greater productivity, flexibility to meet specific customer needs, and increase in information security. However, the market growth is significantly hampered by new and strategic collaborations and agreements as well as recurring costs. In addition, it is anticipated that rise in cloud printing service usage and increased print security spending will significantly drive demand for managed print services.

Organizational initiatives to reduce paper waste and CO2 and carbon emissions are expected to open up new business prospects in the future. Increase in number of startup companies in emerging regions, as well as a focus on lowering printing costs, are projected to offer up new growth opportunities.

The printing software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, end user, and region. By component, it is segmented into software and services. The service segment is further categorized into professional services and managed services.

By managed services, it is further categorized into print management, device management, discovery & design, and document imaging. By deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. By end user, it is categorized into retail, BFSI, foods & beverages, travel & hospitality, healthcare, IT & communication, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Canon, Inc., Epaper Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Inc., HID Global, Honeywell International Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., L.P. Printing, MaPrinter Ltd, Nuance Communications, PaperCut Software International, Pcounter, Print Manager, Printix.net, Ringdale UK Ltd., Te Connectivity, Xerox Corporation.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the printing software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing printing software market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the printing software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global printing software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Regulatory Guidelines
3.8.Key Regulation Analysis

CHAPTER 4: PRINTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Software
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Services
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: PRINTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 On-premise
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Cloud
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: PRINTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Large Enteprises
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Small and Medium-sized Enteprises
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: PRINTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Retail
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 BFSI
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 Food and Beverages
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Travel And Hospitality
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country
7.6 Healthcare
7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3 Market analysis by country
7.7 IT and communication
7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.7.3 Market analysis by country
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.8.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: PRINTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Canon Inc.
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 ePaper Ltd.
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 Maprinter
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Nuance Communications
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 PaperCut Software International
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Pcounter
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 Print Manager
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Printix.net
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Ringdale UK Ltd.
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Xerox
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Epson
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Honeywell
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Lenovo
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Canon
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 TE
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 HID Global
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4qaim

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


