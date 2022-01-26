U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.50
    +45.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,441.00
    +256.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,373.50
    +232.75 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,023.90
    +22.60 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.16
    +0.56 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.90
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.74
    -1.16 (-3.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1670
    +0.3010 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,682.89
    +1,211.23 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.31
    +35.73 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.30
    +125.84 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Global Pro Speakers Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Players - Bose, D&B Audiotechnik, HARMAN International, MUSIC Group, Loud Audio, L-Acoustics, & Yamaha

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pro Speakers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for pro speakers equipment and solutions from various end-user markets has grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, music markets, a shift in consumer behavior toward live music concerts, and exhibitions in developing countries.

The global pro speakers market is growing, with vendors such as Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman, Sony, and Yamaha, offering products for various vertical markets.

New start-ups will come up with advanced features while existing vendors are expected to continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Moreover, the introduction of upgraded technology will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Futuristic inventions in wireless digital technology and growth in complementary digital technologies boost investors' confidence in the market.

PRO SPEAKERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

In terms of unit shipment, the digital segment accounted for a 57% share of the overall pro speakers shipments and held the leading position in 2021. This segment will continue to witness growth in market share during the forecast period.

The corporate segment was the largest contributor to the global pro speakers market in 2021. The major factors driving the demand in this segment included opening new offices and the growing penetration of IoT in corporations worldwide.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America was the largest market for pro speakers products, accounting for a share in terms of revenue and unit shipments, respectively. The penetration of pro AV systems remains at an all-time high in the US and Canada.

The demand for new pro AV systems in the European market is growing, while upgrades and replacements are expected to drive the market growth. Further, Western European economies are maturing markets with product saturation as there is low product differentiation.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global pro speakers market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players in the market. The competition among them is intense on the worldwide level. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high.

The market is moderately fragmented, although the high-end market is concentrated by leading vendors commanding over 40% market share. The key leading vendors in the global market are Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman International (acquired by Samsung), MUSIC Group, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, and Yamaha.

KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

  • Growing Convergence of Pro AV & IoT

  • The emergence of Networked Audio Technology

  • Rising Demand from Educational Institutions

  • Increasing Exhibitions, Conferences, & Seminars

  • Growing Popularity of Night Clubs & Bars in APAC

  • Rising Demand from Corporates, Governments, & Institutions

  • Increasing Number of Sports Events & Tournaments

  • Growth in Music Production & Recording Industry

  • Growth in Live Performance & Music Industry

Prominent Vendors

  • Bose

  • D&B Audiotechnik

  • HARMAN International

  • MUSIC Group (Music Tribe)

  • Loud Audio

  • L-Acoustics

  • Yamaha

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aeb Industriale (Db Technologies)

  • Alcons Audio

  • Audioprof Group International

  • Bowers & Wilkins

  • B&C Speakers

  • Carlson Audio Systems

  • CELTO Acoustique

  • CODA Audio

  • Dynaudio

  • Electro-Voice (EV)

  • Extron Electronics

  • HEDD - Heinz Electrodynamic Designs

  • Hz Sound Systems

  • inMusic Brands

  • Klipsch Audio Technologies

  • K-Array

  • Meyer Sound Laboratories

  • Nady Systems

  • OUTLINE

  • Pan Acoustics

  • PROEL

  • Renkus-Heinz

  • Bosch

  • Sennheiser

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Sound Reinforcement Market Insights
7.2 End-User & Related Industry Insights
7.3 Key Facts & Figures: Global Music Market
7.4 Impact Of Covid-19
7.5 Mega Trends 2020
7.5.1 Sports Events: Recorded Sound
7.5.2 Virtual Concerts
7.6 Revenue Chain Analysis
7.6.1 Technology Suppliers
7.6.2 OEMS
7.6.3 AV Consultants Or Integrators
7.6.4 System Dealers & Distributors
7.6.5 System End-Users

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Convergance Of Pro AV & IOT
8.2 Emergence Of Networked Audio Technology
8.3 Rising Demand From Educational Institutions
8.4 Increasing Exhibitions, Conferences, & Seminars
8.5 Growing Popularity Of Night Clubs & Bars In APAC

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Demand From Corporates, Government, & Institutions
9.2 Increasing Number Of Sports Events & Tournaments
9.3 Growth In Music Production & Recording Industry
9.4 Growth In Live Performance & Music Industry

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction
10.2 Acoustic Challenges Related To Pro Speakers
10.3 Raw Material Price Volatility Affecting Vendor Margins

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographical Analysis
11.3 Current Market Dynamics
11.4 Demand Insights
11.5 Demographical Analysis
11.6 Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Product
11.8 End-User
11.9 Format
11.10 Amplification Method
11.11 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Point Source Speakers System
12.5 Line Array Speakers System
12.6 Subwoofers
12.7 Other Pro Speakers Systems

13 Amplification Method
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Passive Speakers
13.5 Powered Speakers

14 Format
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Digital
14.5 Analog

15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Corporate
15.5 Large Venues & Events
15.6 Educational Institutes
15.7 Government & Military
15.8 Studio & Broadcasting
15.9 Hospitality
15.10 Other End-Users

16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution
16.3 Online
16.4 Retail
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 AV System Integrators: Market Overview
16.4.3 Pro AV & Electronics Stores: Market Overview
16.4.4 Pro AV Dealers & Distribution: Market Overview

17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52jegh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • Bitcoin claws back from crypto crash, but one bear case sees $14K as a next stop

    The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.

  • Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached "danger zone" levels yet

    High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note. "While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Microsoft’s Shares Rebound as Forecast Focuses on Cloud Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares rose in late trading, reversing an earlier decline, after the software giant gave a forecast that reassured investors the company’s Azure cloud-computing business still has potential to drive growth. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Marke

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Dollar consolidates below 2-1/2 week highs before Fed decision

    The U.S. dollar held below its 2-1/2 week high on Wednesday as risk sentiment stabilised before a Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers are widely expected to signal readiness to start raising interest rates from March. Markets have been on a rollercoaster ride this week as the combination of a hawkish Fed and slowing growth have unnerved investors, prompting them to dump high-flying technology shares and seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as the dollar. Citibank strategist Ebrahim Rahbari said broader risk conditions, investors' appetite for riskier assets, such as stocks and emerging markets currencies, were playing a more important role for the dollar than the expected Fed rate hike trajectory.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.