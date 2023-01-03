U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global probiotic dietary supplement market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.72% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Probiotic dietary supplements are natural and herbal nutritional compounds consisting of live microbial ingredients. They consist of a combination of live bacteria and yeast to improve the functioning of the gut, intestines and digestive system.

These supplements are a rich source of good bacteria and yeast, such as Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium and Saccharomyces Boulardii, that aid in reinforcing the immune system and controlling inflammation in the body. The supplements are commonly available in the form of powder stick packs, capsules, tablets and probiotic drops and are usually used in food and nutritional supplements, infant formulas and animal feed.

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Trends:

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal ailments, such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and diarrhea, across the globe is one of the factors driving the market growth. Probiotic dietary supplements are highly beneficial in improving nutrient absorption and preventing the onset of various medical ailments, such as cancer, tooth decay and neurological disorders.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of regular consumption of health supplements to prevent illnesses is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has positively impacted the demand for probiotic dietary supplements to improve the immunity and prevent respiratory infections.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of extended-release and sugar-, dairy- and allergen-free formulations, are contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to identify the novel strains of probiotics, along with the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to digestive ailments, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BioGaia, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Custom Probiotics Inc., Dietary Pro Labs, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.), Probi USA Inc. (Symrise AG), ProbioFerm, Protexin (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global probiotic dietary supplement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global probiotic dietary supplement market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global probiotic dietary supplement market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Form
6.1 Powder Stick Pack
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Capsule
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Tablet
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Probiotic Drops
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Pharmacy and Health Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Online Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Food Supplement
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Nutritional Supplements
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Specialty Nutrients
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Infant Formula
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 BioGaia
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Custom Probiotics Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Dietary Pro Labs
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 NutraScience Labs (Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Probi USA Inc. (Symrise AG)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 ProbioFerm
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Protexin (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md9v15

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-probiotic-dietary-supplement-market-report-2022-to-2027-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecasts-301712235.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

