Global Probiotic Ingredients in Human Nutrition Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·2 min read

This research service analyzes the global probiotic ingredients market, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World. Global and regional trends are detailed in the study, and it focuses on probiotic ingredients used across end applications, such as functional food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, others (infant formula and clinical nutrition).

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotic Ingredients in Human Nutrition Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177193/?utm_source=GNW
Market participants’ approximate share by revenue is also covered.

The probiotic ingredients type covered under the scope of this research include the following:
• Bacilli
• Bifidobacteria
• Lactobacilli
• Streptococcus and other strains (Lactococcus, Enterococcus, Sacharomyces)

Immune health has been a key concern, and consumers are now prioritizing it in the light of the pandemic. Tending to digestive and gut health is a growing functional trend and a significant number of consumers, globally, are aware that probiotic ingredients play a vital role in gut health and influence superior immune health.

Although a highly competitive market, majority of it is dominated by top manufacturers who own the probiotic strains. In addition, these big participants have made multiple mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships with peers in the industry. Ingredient manufacturers adopt forward integration by acquiring companies that manufacture finished product formulations.

Ingredient manufacturers are keen to identify unique strains that offer additional therapeutic benefits, longer shelf-life, and functional properties similar to conventional probiotic strains.

The need for better shelf-life probiotics has triggered paraprobiotics market, and the need for enhancing brain-gut health combination drives the psychobiotics market. With the rising need for effective probiotic ingredients for use across end applications, more acquisitions and partnerships to gain technology understanding are expected in the next 4 to 5 years.

Rising consumer demand for immune health products has forced product formulators and ingredient manufacturers to rethink product-differentiating strategies with supportive scientific claims and evidences. This is expected to intensify in the next 4 to 5 years. Entry barriers with respect to regulatory landscape in markets, such as Europe, make it challenging for new entrants; however, other regions offer a favorable landscape.

The pandemic has awakened consumers on the relationship between their diets and the ability to ward off diseases. The need for balanced nutrition with a smart choice of food & beverage products and supplements that support inner defenses in a sustainable way will drive the need for health ingredients in the next 4 to 5 years.

Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and capacity expansions have been a major trend in the probiotic ingredients market, and are expected to pick up pace in the future with growing demand. CHR. Hansen, Novozymes, and Kerry have been active in the last 2 years with multiple acquisitions and focus on women health, IBS, and novel strains, respectively.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177193/?utm_source=GNW

