Global Probiotics Business Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030 - Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and Probiotics' Potential
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Probiotics Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Probiotics estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Probiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive Widespread Adoption
Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods
Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food Products Gain Momentum
Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health Related Food & Drinks
Global Market Outlook
Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Probiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AMUL (India)
Attune Foods, LLC (USA)
Bifodan A/S (Denmark)
Biocare Copenhagen ApS (Denmark)
BioGaia AB (Sweden)
Bright Food (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
China-Biotics Inc. (China)
Chobani, LLC (USA)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Daflorn Ltd. (Bulgaria)
Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (USA)
Groupe Danone SA (France)
DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)
Garden of Life LLC (USA)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Kirkman Group, Inc. (USA)
Institut Rosell-Lallemand Inc. (Canada)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Natren, Inc. (USA)
Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)
Probi AB (Sweden)
Renew Life Formulas, Inc. (USA)
Seven Seas Ltd. (UK)
Valio Ltd. (Finland)
Winclove Probiotics B.V. (Netherlands)
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and Probiotics' Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions Drive Strong Market Growth
Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals
Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal Complaints
Hay Fever Treatment
Allergy Prevention
Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics
Benefits of Psychobiotics
Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases
Significance in Bone Health
Improves Oral Health
IrriTable Bowel Syndrome Treatment
Reduces Bloating
Common Cold
Sore Throats Sepsis
Celiac Disease Microbiome
Women's Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding
Sepsis in Pre-term Infants
Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD
Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?
For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects
Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries
Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market Expansion
Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing Probiotic Products
Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt's Popularity
Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products Offers Immense Growth Potential
Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products
Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic Delivery to the GI Tract
Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing
Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional Supplements Category
Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary Supplements
Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday Products
Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts Demand
Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants
Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis
Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus
Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy
Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote Demand in Personal Care Products
Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments
Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers Opportunities on a Platter
Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on Weight Management
Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for Animal Feed Probiotics
Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse Effects
Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives
Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics
Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research & Development Activity
List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Aging Population
Longer Life Expectancy
Ballooning Global Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Disposable Incomes
Growing Middle Class Population
Viability: A Cause of Concern
Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics
Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt5z7e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-probiotics-business-market-report-2023-market-to-reach-91-7-billion-by-2030---rising-focus-on-disease-prevention-than-treatment-and-probiotics-potential-301738387.html
SOURCE Research and Markets