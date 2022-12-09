Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Probiotics Dietary Supplements estimated at US$6. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.
New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032667/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Capsules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chewables & Gummies segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Probiotics Dietary Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Powders Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
In the global Powders segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Contract NUTRA
Custom Probiotics, Inc.
Mercola Probiotics
Nebraska Cultures
Nutraceutix
NutraScience Labs
ProbioFerm
Probium LLC
Protexin
UAS Labs
UP4 Probiotics
Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032667/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Probiotics Dietary Supplements - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Capsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Capsules by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Capsules by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chewables & Gummies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Chewables & Gummies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Chewables & Gummies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Powders by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Powders by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tablets & Softgels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Tablets & Softgels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Tablets & Softgels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Forms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adults by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Adults by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Adults by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geriatric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Geriatric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Geriatric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Infants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Infants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary Supplements
by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets &
Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary Supplements
by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules,
Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other
Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Probiotics
Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies,
Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics
Dietary Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets &
Softgels and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use -
Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Probiotics
Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children
and Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics
Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules,
Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other
Forms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics
Dietary Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets &
Softgels and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults,
Geriatric, Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics
Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and
Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric,
Children and Infants - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Adults, Geriatric, Children and
Infants Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Adults, Geriatric, Children and Infants for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
INDIA
Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Probiotics Dietary Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables &
Gummies, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: India Historic Review for Probiotics Dietary
Supplements by Form - Capsules, Chewables & Gummies, Powders,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032667/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001