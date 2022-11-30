U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.72
    -4.91 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,704.46
    -148.07 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,023.65
    +39.87 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.80
    -11.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    +2.03 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.37 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0319
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7700
    +0.0220 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1941
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4000
    +0.7660 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,774.68
    +381.32 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.14
    -2.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Global Probiotics Market Report 2022: Replacement of Pharmaceutical Agents by Probiotics Presents Lucrative Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Probiotics Market by Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global probiotics market is estimated to be valued at USD 57.8 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 85.4 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In the food & beverage industry, probiotics are living microorganisms associated with health benefits when consumed in appropriate quantities. They are helpful in the treatment of diseases, such as intestinal inflammation and urogenital infections, in both humans and animals.

Probiotic products are gaining popularity worldwide due to digestive health and other benefits. Thus, there is a significant rise in the demand for nutritious food, and the increase in the demand for quality animal products. Probiotics are found in supplement form or as components of food & beverages. Their integration with inexpensive but good-for-health products, such as yogurt, fruit juices, and cultured dairy drinks, has contributed to their significant market size. Manufacturers are coming up with various innovations in probiotic products, thus providing various choices for consumers.

The animal end-user segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

Factors driving the animal segment in the probiotics market include the ban on synthetic Antimicrobial Growth Promoters (AGPs) in Europe in 2006 to promote the healthy growth of animals that provide safe meat for human consumption. The increasing awareness among consumers related to the benefits associated with the consumption of meat and dairy products has also given rise to their concern related to the quality of the meat they consume, hence, fueling the market growth.
Europe is projected to be one of the key markets for the application of probiotics in the feed industry. Besides this, emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and South America are projected to become key major revenue-generating pockets for probiotic manufacturers in the feed industry due to the rising demand for animal protein sources in the region. Thus, the demand for probiotics for animal nutrition is projected to increase at the fastest rate due to the growing awareness among pet owners and farmers.

Change in consumption pattern with growing incidence of chronic diseases is creating opportunities in the probiotics market

Chronic diseases are among the most prevalent health conditions worldwide, especially in developed countries, such as the US. As per the data published by the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD), chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability in the US. Approximately 133 million Americans, or 45% of the population, have at least one chronic disease, and chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of every 10 deaths in the US, killing more than 1.7 million Americans every year. Thus, changing consumption patterns and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases can prove to be a big opportunity for the players in the probiotics industry, especially in the dietary supplements space, as the products have health-associated benefits that are disease preventive.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Health Benefits Associated with Probiotic-Fortified Foods

  • Increasing Popularity of Probiotic Dietary Supplements

  • Participation of International Bodies in R&D of Probiotic Products

  • Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers

  • Technological Advancements in Probiotic Products

Restraints

  • International Quality Standards and Regulations for Probiotic Products

  • High R&D Costs for Developing New Probiotic Strains

  • Instances of Allergies to Some Probiotic Supplements

  • Restraints Regarding Probiotic Efficacy

Opportunities

  • Replacement of Pharmaceutical Agents by Probiotics

  • Ban on Use of Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Feed in EU$

  • Increase in Demand for Probiotics in Developed Economies

  • Change in Consumption Pattern with Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

  • Rising Consumer Awareness Related to Value-Added Products

  • Use of Yeast Probiotics as Antibiotics or Growth Promoters

Challenges

  • Complexities in Integrating Probiotics in Functional Foods

  • Intolerance of Probiotics to Stomach Acid and Bile

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Probiotics Market, by Product Type

8 Probiotics Market, by Ingredient

9 Probiotics Market, by End-user

10 Probiotics Market, by Distribution Channel

11 Probiotics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profile

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Probi (Sweden)

  • Nestle (Switzerland)

  • ADM (US)

  • Danone (France)

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

  • Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • General Mills Inc. (US)

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Inc. (Denmark)

  • BiGaia (Sweden)

  • Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • SACCO System (Italy)

  • Winclove Probiotics (Netherlands)

  • AB-Biotics (Spain)

  • Glac Biotech (Taiwan)

  • Lallemand (Canada)

  • BIOHM Health (US)

  • Sun Genomics (US)

  • Unique Biotech Ltd. (India)

  • Probiotical S.p.A (Italy)

  • Adisseo (China)

  • NextFoods, Inc. (US)

  • Lifeway Foods, Inc. (US)

  • I-Health Inc. (US)

  • Suja Life, LLC (US)

  • So Good So You (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8occ4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-probiotics-market-report-2022-replacement-of-pharmaceutical-agents-by-probiotics-presents-lucrative-opportunities-301690417.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we’ll dive into the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks. For the Oracle of Omaha’s top stock picks, check out the Warren Buffett Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) are some of the gigantic stock positions owned by […]

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • Oil Rises as US Stockpiles Plunge, Markets Bet on China Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices rallied as government data showed US stockpiles plunging, while traders accelerated buying amid optimism that China will loosen its Covid restrictions. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItWest Texas Intermediate rose as much as 4%

  • Bank of America’s Bhavana Bartholf on accelerating innovation, leaving Microsoft for new role

    Charlotte-based Bank of America Corp. has tapped Bhavana Bartholf, a former Microsoft executive, as the bank's first chief analytics and innovation officer.

  • OPEC oil output drops in November after cut pledged -survey

    OPEC oil output has fallen in November, led by top exporter Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members, after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged steep output cuts to support the market amid a worsening economic outlook, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.01 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the survey found, down 710,000 bpd from October. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

  • When Layoffs Happen at Tech Companies, This Position Is the First to Go

    Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out.

  • The Big Problem With CrowdStrike Stock

    If you set aside analyst expectations, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is doing just fine. CrowdStrike's customer count expanded by 44% year over year, and 60% of customers are now using at least five of the company's modules. The company did note that sales cycles are getting longer with smaller customers, and that some larger customers are tweaking subscription start dates in ways that push back revenue recognition.

  • Cloudflare Raises Prices for the First Time Ever

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has expanded its edge computing network from just five data centers in 2010 to over 275 today. The company's product portfolio has exploded as well, with even its free plan including a long list of features and functionalities. Despite the vast improvements to Cloudflare's platform, the company has kept pricing unchanged over the past 12 years.

  • Bitcoin's Last Stand: ECB Staffers Say the Crypto is on 'Road to Irrelevance'

    Crypto regulation can be misunderstood as approval, officials at the European Central Bank said in a blog post explaining the bank's stance on bitcoin.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, says this analyst, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Europe’s Russian Oil Cap and Ban May Have Unexpected Effect

    Traders are worried that the move will rock the oil market, and that oil prices will spike higher. But it could have the opposite effect.

  • Oil prices rise as data show a third straight weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rose Wednesday, finding support after U.S. government data revealed that domestic crude inventories fell by nearly 13 million barrels, down for a third consecutive week, as traders awaited this weekend’s OPEC+ decision on crude production levels. U.S. and global benchmark crude prices are heading for a monthly loss which would be the fifth monthly loss in six months as traders looked for any signs of an easing of China’s COVID restrictions. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery (CL) (CL00) (CLF23) rose $2.71, or 3.4%, to $80.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track to settle at the highest since Nov. 22, FactSet data show.

  • Crypto Lenders’ Woes Worsen as Bitcoin Miners Struggle to Repay Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Beleaguered crypto lenders are being dealt another blow from Bitcoin miners as they weather the aftermath of the FTX collapse. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItMiners, who raised as much as $4 billion from mining-equipment financing when

  • SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING PROCESS AND PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE FOR 2023

    Spartan Delta Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX: SDE) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has commenced a formal process to evaluate strategic repositioning alternatives in an effort to enhance shareholder value (the "Repositioning Process").

  • 3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Ride on Fast-Track 5G Deployment

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. T, CMBM and STRY are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Lordstown stock higher as first deliveries begin

    Lordstown Motors, the embattled EV truck maker, finally has some good news to share with the automotive world — and investors. The company’s long-awaited EV pickup, the Endurance, has achieved full homologation, meaning it now complies with safety requirements for sale in the U.S., the company said. In addition, the Endurance has received EPA and CARB (California Air Resources Board) certification, meaning it is now rated by both agencies.

  • Exxon To Leave Equatorial Guinea For Plum Projects In America

    Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) would wind down oil production in Equatorial Guinea and leave the West African country after its license expired in 2026. The exit reflected a broader move by major oil producers to reduce crude production in West Africa for lower-carbon natural gas development and more lucrative projects in the Americas, Reuters reports. "It is a high-cost region where carbon emissions are a problem as well," said Gail Anderson at energy consultants Wood Mackenzie. Exxon has cut its

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Has My Attention

    Intra-Cellular-Therapies develops treatments for people with neuropsychiatric and neurologic disorders like their medicine for bipolar disease. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of ITCI, below, we can see an improving picture.

  • Better Buy: Dell vs. HP

    PC sales are in the midst of a major pullback, but these high-dividend PC stocks both look quite cheap.