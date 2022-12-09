Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Process Automation & Instrumentation estimated at US$58. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Field Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$54.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Process Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Process Automation & Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Abb Ltd
Ametek
Azbil
Burkert
Delta Electronics
Emerson
Endress+Hauser
Fuji Electric
General Electric
Hach
Hima
Hitachi
Hollysys
Honeywell
Krohne
Mitsubishi Electric
Omron
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Shimadzu
Siemens
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Wika
Xylem
Yokogawa
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Process Automation & Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Process Automation & Instrumentation Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Field
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Field Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Field Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Process Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water & Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments
and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument -
Field Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments
and Process Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry -
Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp &
Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil &
Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp &
Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries -
