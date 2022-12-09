U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Process Automation & Instrumentation estimated at US$58. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032670/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Field Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach US$54.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Process Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Process Automation & Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Abb Ltd
Ametek
Azbil
Burkert
Delta Electronics
Emerson
Endress+Hauser
Fuji Electric
General Electric
Hach
Hima
Hitachi
Hollysys
Honeywell
Krohne
Mitsubishi Electric
Omron
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Shimadzu
Siemens
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Wika
Xylem
Yokogawa


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032670/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Process Automation & Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Process Automation & Instrumentation Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Field
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Field Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Field Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Process Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Analyzers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water & Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments
and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Field Instruments and Process Analyzers for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas,
Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper,
Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals,
Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other
Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument -
Field Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments
and Process Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry -
Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp &
Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages,
Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water & Wastewater
Treatment and Other Industries for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Field
Instruments and Process Analyzers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Process Automation &
Instrumentation by Instrument - Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Process
Automation & Instrumentation by Instrument - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Field Instruments and Process
Analyzers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Process Automation & Instrumentation by Industry - Oil &
Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Pulp &
Paper, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Industries -

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032670/?utm_source=GNW

