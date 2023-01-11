Global Processed Seafood Market 2022 to 2028 - Featuring Abad Fisheries, Acme Smoked Fish Holding, Bristol Seafood and Greenland Seafood Europe Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Processed Seafood Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global processed seafood market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. A rise in demand for convenience and nutritious seafoods is driving the processed seafood market. Seafood is a high-protein food with low fat and calories.

Seafood is highly consumed by health-conscious consumers. Increasing awareness about a healthy diet made consumers shifts to high protein seafood which increased the production of processed seafood items and support the growth of the processed seafood market worldwide.

Consumers are always ready to eat a variety of seafood due to which many companies are introducing a variety of products in the seafood line to survive in the market.

For instance, in March 2022, Current Foods has unveiled its latest product, Current Classic Smoked Salmon, at Natural Products Expo West 2022 which was being held on March 9th-11th, 2022, in Anaheim, California. Additionally, Revo Foods has launched vegan smoked salmon across Austrian supermarkets. The new 100% plant-based Revo Salmon alternative will be sold at retail giant Bill Plus, the chain under Rewe Group's management.



The global processed seafood market is segmented based on the seafood type, product type, and distribution channel. Based on the seafood type, the market is segmented into fish, shrimps, crabs, tuna, roe, and molluscs. Based on the product type, the market is sub-segmented into frozen products, smoked products, canned products, dried products, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online and offline. Among these, offline segment which includes hypermarket/supermarkets is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.



Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America region is expected to hold a significant market share in the global processed seafood market during the forecast period due to the usage of advanced technology in seafood processing. The consumption and availability of processed seafood are also high in the North American region which has increased the imports of seafood.

Story continues

For instance, Blue Circle Foods has launched a new smoked salmon product in the US. Blue Circle Foods launched a new changing sea peppered smoked salmon in whole foods market stores. Additionally, in September 2020, Scout, launched the first craft canned seafood line to source 100% of species off the shores of Canada and the U.S. creating a local and sustainable business model. Scout established a network of small-scale and sustainable fisheries, local to Canada and the U.S., to introduce a transparent supply chain rooted in protecting ocean health.



The major companies serving the global processed seafood market include Abad Fisheries Pvt. Ltd., Greenland Seafood Europe GmbH, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Trident Seafoods Corporation, Universal Seafood, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Karavela has presented a plant-based canned seafood product range under a new brand, Fish Peas. Developed from the highly sustainable yellow pea.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global processed seafood market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global processed seafood market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global processed seafood market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Processed Seafood Market by Seafood Type

4.1.1. Fish

4.1.2. Shrimps

4.1.3. Crabs

4.1.4. Tuna

4.1.5. Roe

4.1.6. Molluscs

4.2. Global Processed Seafood Market by Product Type

4.2.1. Frozen Products

4.2.2. Smoked Products

4.2.3. Canned Products

4.2.4. Dried Products

4.2.5. Others

4.3. Global Processed Seafood Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.1. Online

4.3.2. Offline



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. US

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. South Korea

5.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abad Fisheries Pvt. Ltd.

6.2. Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp.

6.3. Bristol Seafood

6.4. Greenland Seafood Europe GmbH

6.5. High Liner Foods Inc.

6.6. KARAVELA SIA

6.7. Mazzetta Company, LLC

6.8. Mowi ASA

6.9. Seaboard Foods

6.10. Scout

6.11. Trident Seafoods Corp

6.12. Universal Seafood

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4qv3d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



