Global Product Design and Development Services Market Forecast to 2028 - High Demand for Quality Products in Healthcare due to Rising Health Concerns Among Geriatric Population

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Design and Development Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Services, Application, and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The product design and development services market is expected to grow from US$ 9,519.97 million in 2022 to US$ 17,663.12 million by 2028.

Technological advancements and high demand for quality products in healthcare due to rising health concerns among the geriatric population fuel the overall market growth of product design and development services market.

Technological development has been recognized as a crucial component of business competitiveness. For example, several technological advancements involve artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare products. AI-based medical devices can automate tasks, synthesize data from multiple sources, pinpoint trends, process and analyze information from wearable sensors, identify disease or the onset of medical conditions, identify risk for infection associated with complications, and research.

Moreover, the potential of technologies is limitless in the healthcare sector. The influx of technology will allow professionals to diagnose, collect data, and treat medical conditions more accurately and less invasively, improving the health and healthcare of people globally, which ultimately fuel the growth of product design and development services market.

Imaging and diagnostic machines are bulky stationary devices requiring patients to visit a particular room in a hospital or physician's office. However, a new generation of compact devices comes directly to a patient. For example, imaging and diagnostic equipment have significantly improved in the past decade. With costs dropping dramatically and making devices more accessible to smaller medical practices and clinics owing to the technological influx in diagnostic devices.

The technological advent has resulted in innovative features such as computed tomography (CT) machines evolving from a 16-slice scanner to a 256-slice scanner capable of measuring changes in blood flow and detecting the smallest blockages forming in blood vessels. Therefore, improvement in every aspect of technology results in increasing efficiency, functionality, and reliability. Such aforementioned factors are responsible for stimulating the overall growth of the product design and development services market during the forecast period.

According to the National Council on Ageing report, ~49 million Americans are aged 65 and over, and the population of this age is estimated to reach 98 million by 2060. Good health ensures security, independence, and productivity for the older population. However, millions in the aging population struggle daily with health challenges such as falls, chronic diseases, physical inactivity, oral health concerns, and behavioral health issues, thus hampering the quality of life.

Furthermore, ~80% of the geriatric population possess at least one chronic condition, and 70% of Medicare beneficiaries have two or more. Demand for quality products with innovative design is rising to overcome such conditions. Moreover, medical device companies are improving clinical outcomes among patient groups through connected products. For example, Ximedica developed products focusing on data strategies for equipment, customers, and patients with elegant and personalized experiences for clinical users and patients by creating secure, scalable, and compliant digital solutions.

Additionally, in November 2021, a Radiological Society of North America show in Chicago was arranged where medical device manufacturers showcased numerous product innovations. For example, GE Healthcare featured a new image-guided X-ray system with robot-like functionalities.

Market Opportunities of Global Product Design and Development Services Market

According to the ISO report, medical devices assist in saving the lives of patients and improving their health. In the global market, 500,000 technology-based devices exist. Additionally, ISO has many international standards and guidance documents to help the healthcare sector ensure product safety and effectiveness by meeting many national, regional, and international regulatory requirements and adhering to product design specifications.

For example, ISO 20417 simplifies meeting product information regulations by offering standard generic requirements that are consistent/permanent across all devices across geographies. Moreover, ISO/TR 20416 post-marketing surveillance for manufacturers offers guidance to effectively monitor the device's safety, performance, and everyday use. Such aforementioned factors would create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the product design and development services market during the forecast period.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Indian National Institute of Metrology Standardization and Industrial Quality, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Food and Drug Administration, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science are among the primary and secondary sources that were referred to while preparing the report on the global product design and development services market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Product Design and Development Services Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Product Design and Development Services Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Advancements in Technologies
5.1.2 High Demand for Quality Products in Healthcare due to Rising Health Concerns Among Geriatric Population
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Data Breach and Information Security Concerns
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 New Standards and Regulations Supportive Towards Innovative Product Design and Development
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Utility of Portable Medical Devices
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Product Design and Development Services Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Product Design and Development Services Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Product Design and Development Services Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
6.4 Global Product Design and Development Services Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.5 Comparative Company Analysis
6.6 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.7 Performance of Key Players
6.7.1.1 Celestica, Inc.
6.7.1.2 Jabil, Inc.
6.8 Market Share Analysis of Product Design and Development Services Market

7. Global Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Services
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Product Design and Development Market Share, By Services 2022 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Research, Strategy and Concept Generation
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Research, Strategy and Concept Generation: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Concept and Requirements Development
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Concept and Requirements Development: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Detailed Design and Process Development
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Detailed Design and Process Development: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Design Verification
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Design Verification: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer and Design Validation
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer and Design Validation: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.8 Other Services
7.8.1 Overview
7.8.2 Other Services: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Product Design and Development Market Share, By Application 2022 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Diagnostic Equipment
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Diagnostic Equipment: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Therapeutic Equipment
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Therapeutic Equipment: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Surgical Instruments
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Surgical Instruments: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Clinical Laboratory Equipment
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Clinical Laboratory Equipment Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Biological Store
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Biological Store: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.8 Consumables
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Consumables: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.9 Others
8.9.1 Overview
8.9.2 Others: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Product Design and Development Market Share, By Services 2022 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Medical Device Companies
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Medical Device Companies: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Pharmaceutical Companies
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Biotechnology Companies
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Biotechnology Companies: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.6 Contract Research Companies
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Contract Research Companies: Product Design and Development Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Product Design and Development Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Product Design and Development Services Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Product Design and Development Services Market - Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic Developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Ximedica
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 DeviceLab Inc.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Jabil Inc.
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 FLEX LTD.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Plexus Corp.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Celestica Inc.
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 StarFish Product Engineering Inc.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 NORDSON CORPORATION
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Planet Innovation
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Sterling Medical Devices
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vf2u0

Attachment

