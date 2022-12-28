U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Global Product Engineering Services Market to Reach $1.7 Trillion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Product Engineering Services estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Engineering Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032677/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Product & Component Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$734.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Process Engineering segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $274.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Product Engineering Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$274.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$230.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Maintenance, Repair & Operations Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

In the global Maintenance, Repair & Operations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$208.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Accenture
Alten Group
Altran
AVL List GmbH
Bitcomm Technologies
Capgemini
Cognizant
Cygnet Infotech
eInfochips
EPAM Systems, Inc.
Genpact
Happiest Minds
Harman International
HCL Technologies Limited
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited
ITC Infotech India Ltd.
Lightbend, Inc.
Luxoft
Nexient
Pactera Edge
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
Tech Mahindra Limited
Trigent Software, Inc.
Volansys Technologies
Wipro Limited


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032677/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Engineering Services - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Product Engineering Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product & Component Design by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Product & Component Design
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Product & Component
Design by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Process Engineering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Engineering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Maintenance, Repair & Operations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Maintenance, Repair &
Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Maintenance, Repair &
Operations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Service Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Service Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Service Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Product Engineering Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Product Engineering Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Product Engineering Services
by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Product Engineering Services
by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals,
Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT &
Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Product Engineering Services
by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other
Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and
IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Product Engineering Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other
Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and
IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Product Engineering Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other
Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and
IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Product Engineering Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other
Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and
IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Product Engineering Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other
Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and
IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Product Engineering Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other
Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and
IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Service Type - Product &
Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair &
Operations and Other Service Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Product & Component Design, Process
Engineering, Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Product & Component Design, Process Engineering,
Maintenance, Repair & Operations and Other Service Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Engineering Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI,
Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive & Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense and IT & Telecom - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other
Verticals, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense and
IT & Telecom Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Engineering
Services by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, BFSI, Healthcare, Other Verticals, Automotive &

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032677/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


