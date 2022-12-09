U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Global Product Information Management Market to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Product Information Management estimated at US$11. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Information Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032678/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

The Product Information Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
Akeneo
Aprimo
Censhare
Contentserv
Enterworks
IBM
Informatica
inRiver
Magnitude Software
Mobius
Oracle
Perfion
Pimcore
Plytix
Profisee
Right to Win
Riversand
Salsify
SAP
Stibo Systems
Vinculum


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032678/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Information Management - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Product Information Management Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Product Information Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Product Information Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Product Information Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Product Information Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Product Information Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Product Information Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Product Information Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail,
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and
BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, Other
Verticals, Consumer Goods & Retail, Manufacturing, IT &
Telecom, Transportation & Logistics and BFSI Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, Other Verticals, Consumer Goods &
Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics
and BFSI for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Information Management by Organization Size - Large
Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Product Information
Management by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032678/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


