Global Product Information Management Market to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Product Information Management estimated at US$11. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.7% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Product Information Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
Akeneo
Aprimo
Censhare
Contentserv
Enterworks
IBM
Informatica
inRiver
Magnitude Software
Mobius
Oracle
Perfion
Pimcore
Plytix
Profisee
Right to Win
Riversand
Salsify
SAP
Stibo Systems
Vinculum
