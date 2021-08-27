U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.50
    +15.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,263.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,328.00
    +53.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.20
    +8.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.54
    +1.12 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    +1.05 (+6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1080
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,120.73
    +123.82 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.93
    -21.37 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.52
    +1.54 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Global Professional Headset Markets 2021-2027: Wearing Style, Cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global professional headset market earned revenues of $1.98 billion in 2020, record growth of 42.3% when compared to 2019

In 2020, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and associated work from home (WFH) realities triggered unprecedented demand for cloud software communications and collaboration services and professional headsets across the world. With the COVID-19 social-distancing mandates, the number of telecommuters in 2020 increased multi-fold to an estimated 270 million workers globally.

In 2020, professional headset penetration among business workers reached 22.9 percent with 124.0 million users out of 542.5 million business workers using pro gear. The installed base of headset users grew by 24.4 percent from 99.7 million in 2019 to 124.0 million with net new ads growing by 70.6 percent.

The first half of 2020 was characterized by panic buying with people and businesses purchasing and using whatever tools they could to work as best as they could. As a result of the race to equip the dramatically increased number of remote workers, consumer and professional headsets quickly ran out of stock. Professional headset vendors had to adjust rapidly to new realities - including unprecedented supply-chain challenges.

During the second half of 2020, panic buying of headsets declined, with both workers and businesses making more rational decisions about the technology tools they adopted. More users and organizations understood the importance of using enterprise-grade audio products to deliver far superior user business communications experiences than what can be accomplished using consumer headsets.

Most of the growth of professional headsets in 2020 can be attributed to PC USB and UCC headsets, which grew by 72.5 percent in terms of revenues to $1.65 billion and 76.1 percent in terms of unit shipment to 28.1 million.

The report estimates the total professional headset market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent in terms of sales and 15.3 percent in terms of unit shipment from 2020 to 2027. Revenues are expected to more than double by the end of the forecast period, growing from $1.98 billion in 2020 to $4.44 billion in 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Professional Headset Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Professional Headset Market

  • Professional Headset Market Scope of Analysis

  • Professional Headset Market Definitions

  • Professional Headset Segmentation

  • Key Competitors for Professional Headset Market

  • Key Growth for Professional Headset Market

  • Growth Drivers for Professional Headset Market

  • Growth Restraints for Professional Headset Market

3. Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Professional Headset Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Configuration Type, Professional Headset Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Headset Type, Professional Headset Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by End-user Type, Professional Headset Market

  • Percent Revenue by Product Category, Professional Headset Market

  • Percent Revenue by Wearing Style, Cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets

  • Percent Revenue by Connectivity, Cordless DECT Headsets

  • Percent Revenue by Active-Noise-Cancelling (ANC) Headsets, Professional Headsets Market

  • Percent Revenue by Region, Professional Headset Market

  • Revenue and Unit Forecast Analysis, Professional Headset Market

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Professional Headset Market

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Professional Headset Market

  • Competitive Environment, Professional Headset Market

  • Revenue Share, Professional Headset Market

  • Revenue Share Analysis, Professional Headset Market

  • Growth Opportunity Universe, Professional Headset Market

  • Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Remote Work is Here to Stay

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Health/Telehealth Will Continue to Grow

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Government and Education Witnessing Major Disruptions

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Microsoft, Zoom, Google and Cisco Dominating Software Communications Services

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Investment in E-tailing is Key for Future Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 6: Consumer-like Experiences Vital for Boosting Adoption

  • Growth Opportunity 7: Advanced Noise Cancellation is Poised for Continuous Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 8: Bluetooth PC USB and UCC Headsets on the Rise

Appendix: Additional Information

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco

  • Google

  • Microsoft

  • Zoom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dem36m

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding

    Zeekr, the premium electric vehicle brand by Geely, said on Friday it raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors including Intel, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili. Investors also included Cathy Fortune Corporation, which invests in mining companies, and private-equity firm Boyu Capital that additionally signed long-term investment partnerships with Zeekr, the carmaker said in a statement. Zeekr is jointly owned by Geely Automobile and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE: YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to $236.2 million as cosmetics sales have bounced back after a sluggish performance during the height of the pandemic. Gross margin increased from 61.1% to 65.7%, and the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers rose by 13% to 10.2 million.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend aristocrats to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now. Investing in dividend stocks can be unpredictable, like investing in any stock out there, but at […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Before Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Shows Bullish Action Amid Self-Driving Claims

    The market rally paused with Fed chief Powell on deck. Tesla is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims. Peloton, Workday were big movers late.

  • 4 Renewable Energy Stocks with Powerful Potential

    Renewable energy is being adopted in a big way in the United States, as businesses pursue plans to decarbonize. According to a Deloitte report, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption is likely to go up by 1.3% this year. The United States is preparing to adopt a set of new energy policies that aim to halve its greenhouse emissions by 2035. The U.S. has already embarked on this as earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Sells Off

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Stocks Steady, U.S. Futures Rise Before Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures advanced and European stocks were steady ahead of Friday’s key Federal Reserve gathering that may offer clues about the timeline for tapering stimulus.The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed, remaining on track for a seventh straight month of gains, which would be the longest streak in eight years. Stocks climbed in China, where the central bank supported sentiment after signaling targeted steps to cushion the economy. Treasury yields the dollar wer

  • Here’s Why New Oriental Education (EDU) Landed in Polen Capital’s Detractor List

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.57% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming its MSCI All Country World benchmark that delivered a 5.47% return for the same period. […]