Global Professional Service Robots Market to Reach $327.8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·10 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Professional Service Robots estimated at US$33. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$327. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Service Robots Industry"
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Logistics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 38.3% CAGR and reach US$141.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 40.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.2% CAGR

The Professional Service Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.7% and 33.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.2% CAGR.

Military & Defense Segment to Record 39.2% CAGR

In the global Military & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
AB Electrolux
Aethon Inc.
Argo Robotics
Boston Dynamics
Cyberdyne Inc.
Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.
iRobot Corporation
Kuka AG
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Softbank Robotics Group
Yujin Robot Co., Ltd


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Professional Service Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inspection & Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Inspection & Maintenance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Professional Service Robots Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: China 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 24: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 26: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: France 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 28: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 30: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 32: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: UK 7-Year Perspective for Professional Service Robots
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 34: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Professional Service Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 38: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Robots by Application - Logistics,
Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection & Maintenance and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Robots by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Logistics, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Inspection &
Maintenance and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
