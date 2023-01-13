The Global Professional Skincare Market is forecast to grow by $4,521.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Professional Skincare Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the professional skincare market and is forecast to grow by $4,521.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization, growing concern of skin-related problems, and increased demand for multifunctional products.



The professional skincare market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Face skincare products

• Body skincare products



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for organic skincare products as one of the prime reasons driving the professional skincare market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products and vendors partnering with salons and spas will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading professional skincare market vendors that include Bausch Health Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Eminence Organic Skin Care, Episciences Inc., Fountain Of Youth Skincare, Groupe Clarins, Lancer Skincare LLC, Loccitane International SA, LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Guinot SAS. Also, the professional skincare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



