The Global Projector Screen Market is expected to grow by $3942.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Projector Screen Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the projector screen market and it is poised to grow by $3942. 28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Projector Screen Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828823/?utm_source=GNW

87% during the forecast period. Our report on the projector screen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, a rise in the discretionary income of consumers, and a growing adoption of ambient light-rejecting (ALR) screens.



The projector screen market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Professional

• Personal



By Type

• Wall and ceiling

• Ceiling recessed

• Floor rising

• Portable

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing organic growth as one of the prime reasons driving the projector screen market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of projector screen paints and the growing adoption of projector screens in non-traditional sectors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the projector screen market covers the following areas:

• Projector screen market sizing

• Projector screen market forecast

• Projector screen market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading projector screen market vendors that include ACCO Brands Corp., Barco NV, DNP Denmark, Draper Inc, Elite Screens Inc, Glimm Screens BV, Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Groupe Adeo, Harkness Screens International Ltd, Legrand SA, Pioneer Audio Visual Equipment, Pyle USA Sound Around Inc, Remco Technologies Pte Ltd., Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Severtson Screens, Silver Ticket Products, Stewart Filmscreen, Swastik Telon, and Vutec Corp. Also, the projector screen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828823/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



