Global Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) to Propylene Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.2%

The "Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) to Propylene Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology, Derivative, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global propane dehydrogenation (PDH) to propylene market is projected to reach $22,721.2 million by 2031 from $10,314.6 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The production of polypropylene is increasing with the growing middle-class population across the globe, especially in developing countries. In these countries, demand for plastics increased significantly for consumer goods such as kitchen utensils, food containers, apparel, area rugs, batteries, and others.

Polypropylene is one of the most versatile plastics and has huge demand. Traditional methods of propylene production as a by-product include fluid catalytic cracking and steam cracking. Propylene producers as a by-product are failing to cater to increasing demand from its derivatives, prominently polypropylene.

This has led to an increased gap between supply and demand since 2011. Propylene producers are adopting on-purpose propylene production technologies to fulfil the demand-supply gap caused by increased demand. Propane dehydrogenation is a process where propane is converted to propylene with the option to use the by-product hydrogen for fuel or export for other uses. A PDH unit is easily integrated at a propane source or at a downstream polypropylene production plant.

Various companies are developing PDH technology to be more efficient and economical. For instance, in December 2018, KBR, Inc. developed a proprietary propane dehydrogenation (PDH) technology, K-PRO. The technology is based on the company's catalytic olefins technology, K-COT, which is a fluidized-bed technology used for converting low-value olefinic, paraffinic, or mixed streams into high-value propylene and ethylene.

Propylene derivatives are becoming more common in several industries, including transportation, healthcare, electrical and electronics, packaging, and others. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecast period 2022-2031, the expansion of the packaging industry in several emerging economies, including China, India, Japan, and Europe, as well as the rising adoption of polypropylene for the automotive industry, is expected to further fuel the growth of the global market for propylene and drive the propane dehydrogenation technology market as well. The market is anticipated to benefit from the growing preference for plastics over metals, as this enables high-temperature resistance and fosters market growth.

In the automobile industry, the demand for propylene derivatives such as propylene oxide and polypropylene is rising due to the increasing number of electric vehicles that are made from lightweight materials.

In March 2022, KBR and ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing collaborated on the advancements of propane dehydrogenation (PDH) technology. Under the collaboration, ExxonMobil's proprietary catalyst technology would be combined with KBR's proprietary K-PRO PDH technology to convert propane into propylene.

In January 2022, Hyosung Chemical started the production of propylene by PDH technology for the production of polypropylene units. Before the start-up of this plant, the polypropylene units were dependent on imported propylene.

In December 2021, GAIL (India) Ltd. announced to start its propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility and polypropylene (PP) plant in Usar, Maharashtra, by 2024. The company has recently chosen Lummus Technology's CATOFIN process and Clariant's tailor-made catalysts for India's first PDH plant. The capacity of the plant is expected to be around 500 kilo tons per annum and will be integrated with the downstream PP unit.

In August 2019, Dow Chemical Company announced the retrofit of one of its Louisiana steam crackers with its proprietary fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation (FCDh) technology to produce on-purpose propylene. The retrofit would produce more than 100,000 tons of on-purpose propylene.

