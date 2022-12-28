U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Global Property Management Market to Reach $32.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Property Management estimated at US$18. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Property Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032686/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

The Property Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Accruent
AppFolio
ARCHIBUS
Archidata
Buildium
CIC
Entrata
FSI
Hemlane
Hitachi Vantara
IBM
Indus Systems
iOFFICE
JLL
MCS Solutions
OfficeSpace
Oracle
Planon
PMX Dynamics
Property Boulevard
RealPage
Rentec Direct
SAP
Total Management
Trimble
Yardi


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032686/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Property Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Property Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Property Management Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Property Management by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: France Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: France Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Property Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Property Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Property Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 107: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Spain Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions
and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and
On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Property Management by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 116: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Russia Historic Review for Property Management by
Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Property Management
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Property Management by
Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Property Management
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud
and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Management by Application - Commercial and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Property Management by
Application - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Property Management
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Property Management by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Property
Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Property
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Property
Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Property
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Property Management by Application - Commercial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Property
Management by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Property
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Property Management Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Property Management by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Property Management
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Property
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Property Management by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Property Management
by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Property
Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Property Management by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Property Management
by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 142: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Property
Management by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Property Management by Application - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Property Management
by Application - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 145: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Property
Management by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032686/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


