Global PropTech Market to 2028: Increasing use of IoT in Real Estate Drives Growth

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PropTech Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-user, By Property Type, By Deployment Type, By Solution, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global PropTech Market size is expected to reach $64.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Altus Group Limited

Ascendix Technologies

Zumper, Inc

Opendoor technologies, Inc

Reggora, Inc

Guesty Inc

Holo Builder (FARO Technologies, Inc.)

Zillow Group, Inc

ManageCasa, Inc

Coadjute Limited

PropTech, also known as property technology, refers to the application of information technology (IT) to the management and purchase of the real estate by both people and businesses.

PropTech leverages digital innovation to meet the demands of the real estate business, just as FinTech focuses on the use of technology in banking.



For players in all phases of the real estate industry, including buyers, sellers, brokers, lenders, and landlords, PropTech is meant to simplify and link procedures. Popular PropTech innovations include software for reporting maintenance, sharing rent payments, and crowdsourcing new real estate projects. Virtual reality software enables website users to visually walk around their homes.



Although it is still a young industry, PropTech is being advanced by the cloud, digital transformation, and technology convergence. PropTech seeks to streamline property administration, increase efficiency, and save costs and time spent on real estate transactions, among other objectives.

The distributed ledger technology termed the Blockchain is predicted to contribute to the development of a secure infrastructure for smart contracts, tenant credit checks, and real estate payments.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing use of IOT in real estate



As more and more gadgets and pieces of technology become linked, the Internet of Things (IoT) is now permeating a number of different businesses. There is no exception to this tendency in the real estate sector. Real estate IoT will make it simpler and more effective for all parties involved to acquire, sell, rent, and manage properties.

The Internet of Things is a network of actual objects connected to the internet (IoT). Thermostats, TVs, lightbulbs, and refrigerators are all included. When it comes to real estate, there are opportunities to enhance the selling, purchasing, and management processes by automating different functions. The market for PropTech is predicted to expand as a consequence of the real estate sector's increasing embrace of IoT.



Global urbanization is increasing



Urbanization has accelerated globally in recent years. The process of more people relocating to urban areas is known as urbanisation. The main cause of urbanisation is migration from rural to urban areas, which increases the size and populace of urban areas. These population changes have an impact on other aspects of land use, economic activity, and culture. Urbanization has historically been linked to important social and economic changes.

For example, living in an urban region is linked to higher levels of education and literacy, better health, lower fertility, a longer life expectancy, easier access to social services, and expanded opportunities for political and cultural involvement. Therefore, the adoption of smart home automation technology would expand dramatically as a result of this component.



Market Restraining Factors

Issues with privacy and security violations



To allow its systems to be specifically designed to best suit the lifestyle of its residents, a smart home market assists in collecting information on energy use and bills, movements, purchases, and music preferences, among other things. Smart home devices could be susceptible to simple hacking techniques.

Since information about people's identities, physical safety, health care, and houses is electronically kept in the cloud, there is a considerable risk that hackers may utilise this information improperly. The expansion of the PropTech industry may be constrained throughout the projected period as a result of concerns about privacy and security breaches.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $24048.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $64341 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End-user

Housing Associations

Property Managers/ Agents

Property Investors/ Residents

Others

By Property Type

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By Solution

Software

Property Management

Asset Management

Sales & Advertisements

Work order Management

Customer Relationship Management & Others

Service

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

