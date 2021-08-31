U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,520.99
    -7.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,340.12
    -59.72 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,264.14
    -1.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.65
    +8.66 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.72 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.10
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9850
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,420.41
    -1,121.67 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,216.86
    +21.27 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Major Players - Boston Scientific, Edward Life Sciences, Medtronic, Livanova and Abbott

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $2.26 billion in 2020 to $2.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The market is expected to reach $3.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Major players in the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market are Boston Scientific, Edward life sciences, Medtronic, Livanova and Abbott.

The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market consists of sales of prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. These devices that are implanted in the heart of patients who have valvular heart disease. The prosthetic heart valve helps in the reduction of discomfort due to a diseased valve in the heart and reduces the risk of mortality. Mechanical heart valves, transcatheter heart valves and tissue heart valves are a few examples of prosthetic heart valves.

Companies in this market are increasingly preferring polymer valves over traditional mechanical and bio-prosthetic valves/tissue valves. Polymer heart valves are prosthetic heart valves made of polymeric materials and have better functioning than tissue and mechanical heart valves. Mechanical heart valves come with a lifelong requirement of using blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clotting whereas bio-prosthetic heart valves comes with a short life span that needs several replacements and have a risk of valve degradation.

Polymeric heart valves on the other hand supports better blood flow and reduces risk of blood clotting and therefore does not have the disadvantages of tissue and mechanical valves. Therefore, various companies are focusing on development of polymeric heart valve technologies,

Prosthetic heart valve devices have stringent procedures for approval which restrains the growth of the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market. According to the US food and drugs administration (FDA), randomized clinical trials are required for any medical device, in order to test for its safety standards. Randomized clinical trial is a clinical method of study that involves the separation of groups of patient subjects using random selection.

This is done to compare different medicines and treatment methods in a fair manner with no room for bias and also to detect side-effects, if any. However, these random clinical trials take long periods of time. For example, Abbott Vascular Inc. filed an approval application for their mitraclip delivery system in 2010 and they received their approval for the same in 2019.

Rising prevalence of valvular heart disease has driven the need for transcathether aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures, thus driving the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market. TAVR is a minimally-invasive surgical procedure done to cure aortic sthenosis which is a valvular heart disease that affects the aortic valve of the heart.

Aortic sthenosis affects the aortic valve by hardening it, thus not allowing blood to properly flow through it and TAVR is used to replace this defective aortic valve with a transcatheter valve. As the rate of occurrence of valvular heart diseases rise, the number of TAVR procedures done can be expected to increase which also increases the demand for transcatheter valves, thus driving the market going forward.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment

5. Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on The Market
5.2. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Transcatheter Heart Valve

  • Tissue Heart Valve

Mechanical Heart Valve
6.2. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centres

6.3. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Repair Products

  • Mitral Valve Repair Devices

  • Tricuspid Valve Repair Devices.

6.4. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Biological Valve

  • Decellularized Valve

7. Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l8u8y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-prosthetic-heart-valve-devices-and-equipment-market-report-2021-2030-featuring-major-players---boston-scientific-edward-life-sciences-medtronic-livanova-and-abbott-301366153.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • Why can’t utilities get the money they need to make grids more resilient?

    Electric utilities across the US are short hundreds of billions of dollars for upgrades to prepare for a changing climate.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • The United States Will Become The Next Turf For Bitcoin Miners. Genesis Digital Acquires 20k BTC Miners

    Genesis Digital Assets has purchased 20,000 Bitcoin miners from Canaan in a bid to expand its operations in North America and the Nordics.

  • Abbott Says Amulet Superior To Boston Scientific's Watchman In Stroke Study

    Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has announced late-breaking data from the Amulet LAA Occluder IDE trial. The head-to-head study compared Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder with Boston Scientific Corporation's (NYSE: BSX) Watchman device for atrial fibrillation at an increased risk of stroke. Results from the study demonstrated that Abbott's Amulet Occluder was successfully implanted in 98.4% of patients compared to 96.4% of patients receiving the Watchman device. Its

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Aluminium hits 10-year high as China curbs smelters

    Aluminium prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as production slowed in China amid tougher controls on electricity consumption.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Phone won't talk to your car? You are not alone: study

    Problems getting smartphones to connect properly with vehicle infotainment systems are now the No. 1 gripe among consumers according to the latest study of new model quality released on Tuesday by market research firm J.D. Power. Overall, J.D. Power says electronic and infotainment system malfunctions are the cause of six of the top 10 complaints from U.S. buyers of 2021 cars, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, despite years of effort by automakers to better integrate digital technology. Stellantis NV's Ram truck brand for the first time led the rankings in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, and the French-Italian automaker's Dodge muscle car brand was second.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Why Deere Is Off and Running Again

    Up by 81% over the past 12 months and 34% year to date, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock has escaped the doldrums it has long been mired in. Rising commodity prices are infusing more money into the agricultural sector. A Goldman Sachs rating upgrade for Georgia-based agricultural machinery maker Agco (NYSE: AGCO) included a research note saying its decision was "driven by our positive outlook on a multi-year recovery in long-cycle ag [agricultural] equipment demand."

  • Worried About Tapering? Here’s How Retirement Savers Can Adjust Their Portfolios

    News that the Federal Reserve could begin trimming its bond-buying program later this year shouldn’t affect the retirement-saving strategy of young workers, but those nearing retirement might want to make some adjustments to bondholdings, advisors say.

  • Walgreens to raise minimum hourly wage to $15 for all staff from October

    Walgreens said the wage increase would take place in phases and is expected to be fully implemented by November next year. Earlier this month, rival CVS Health said it would raise minimum hourly wages to $15 effective July next year. Walgreens' starting wage for hourly team members is at least $10 per hour, with about half of the total 190,000 workers currently earning at least $15 an hour, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Nike Closes Its Offices For One Week To Give Employees A Mental Health Break

    Nike is giving its employees a mental heath break, closing corporate offices for the week so employees can “enjoy additional time off to rest and recover