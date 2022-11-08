Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market to 2031 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Micro Interventional Devices Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prosthetic Heart Valve Market By Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prosthetic heart valves market was valued at $ 6,889.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $ 19,738.23 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.



A prosthetic heart valve is a surgically implanted artificial device that replaces damaged heart valves caused by heart valve disorders. The flow of blood through the heart is controlled by heart valves. Inadequate blood flow is caused by a malfunctioning heart valve, which necessitates prosthetic heart valve surgery.

The use of prosthetic heart valves lowers the risk of death and morbidity associated with cardiac valve disease. Cardiac valve problems can be inherited or acquired, and the causes are occasionally unknown. Heart valve disease has no cure, although it can be prevented or delayed with the right medication and nutrition.

Transcatheter valve replacement is a recommended minimally invasive operation that includes implanting a replacement valve into an aortic valve location rather than removing the defective heart valve. Suture-less valves, anti-calcification technology, and polymer and carbon-based technologies are some of the alternative treatments for heart valve disease. Heart valve diseases such as valvular stenosis and valvular regurgitation can be treated with surgery. To prevent blood clots on a prosthetic heart valve, the patient is prescribed a blood thinning medicine for the rest of his or her life.



Increase in number of heart surgeries conducted, surge in aging population, and rise in patient base around the world act as the key driving forces of the global prosthetic heart valve market. Other factors that are boosting the global market include rise in healthcare expenditure and increase in awareness of effective diagnostic and treatment choices for heart valve problems.

Moreover, surge in demand for less invasive operations, technological advancements, and increase in prevalence of cardiac illnesses are likely to create profitable prospects for the global prosthetic heart valves market throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, the global prosthetic heart valve market is benefiting from upsurge in disposable income in developed countries. However, reimbursement concerns, high development costs, and costly treatment, notably for the transcatheter aortic heart valve, are stifling the prosthetic heart valve market's global expansion. The global prosthetic heart valves market is further hampered by stringent government restrictions of social distancing and delayed manufacturing and dearth of experienced specialists.



The global prosthetic heart valve market is segmented into product and region. On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into mechanical heart valve, tissue heart valve, and transcatheter heart valve. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key market players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc.,MERIL LIFESCIENCES, Boston Scientific Corporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Direct Flow medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova PLC., JenaValve Technology, Inc., and Cryolife, Inc.

