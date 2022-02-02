U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Global Protective Eyewear Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Eyewear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

The global market for Protective Eyewear estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period.

Non-Prescription, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prescription segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Protective Eyewear market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $822.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $460.3 Million by 2026

The Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$822.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$460.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$119 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The United States remains at the forefront of protective eyewear adoption owing to robust demand from end-use industries. The construction sector is one of the leading adopters of protective eyewear in the region due to high incident of worksite injuries. The regional market is also gaining from technological innovations and increasing use of smart PPE. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, demand from the healthcare sector is expected to exhibit tremendous growth over the next few years.

Europe is also one of the major protective eyewear markets globally, and the region is witnessing increasing requirement of sophisticated high-utility and wear-and-tear-resistant protective eyewear in core industries like oil & gas, metal manufacturing, refining and automotive.

The trend along with rising incident of occupational injuries is bound to stimulate the market growth. On the other hand, increasing cases of industrial fatalities across emerging economies due to low level of awareness about workplace safety and lack of proper protective gear are driving protective eyewear demand in Asia-Pacific. The regional market is anticipated to also gain from ongoing technological advancements and changing preference of consumers for protective eyewear that combines style and safety.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every Industry except Healthcare

  • COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular

  • Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk

  • An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Protective Eyewear

  • Protective Eyewear

  • Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success

  • Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus Shifting to Safety at Work Place

  • Key Growth Drivers

  • COVID-19 Dents Prospects Temporarily in Immediate Term

  • Demand for Safety Glasses Spells Boom for Protective Eyewear Market

  • Analysis by Product Type

  • Analysis by Application

  • US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective Eyewear Market

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

  • Manufacturers Eye Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 184 Featured)

  • 3M Company

  • Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)

  • BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

  • Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)

  • Bolle-Safety

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)

  • Gateway Safety Inc.

  • Gentex Corporation

  • Honeywell International

  • JSP Ltd.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

  • MCR Safety

  • MSA Safety Incorporated

  • Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC

  • Polison Corporation

  • Pyramex Safety Products LLC

  • Radians, Inc.

  • Wiley X, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • High-Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector

  • Protective Eyewear: An Integral Component of Pharmaceutical PPE

  • Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear

  • Smart Safety Glasses to Capture Eyeball Share in PPE Space

  • Technology Innovations in Safety Smart Glasses

  • Enhanced Eye Safety at Core Smart Safety Glass Evolution

  • Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

  • Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear

  • Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective Eyewear

  • Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

  • Anticipated Demand from Automotive Industry to Keep Manufacturing Sector Buoyant in Long Term

  • Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Largest Consumers of Protective Eyewear

  • Pandemic Disrupts Residential & Commercial Construction Spending

  • Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear in the Healthcare Sector

  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

  • Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology

  • Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth

  • Select Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Overview

  • US Leads the North American Protective Eyewear Market

  • Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well for Protective Eyewear Market

  • After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to Spur Growth

  • US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending on Infrastructure Projects

  • Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand for PPE and Protective Eyewear Products

  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

  • Market Snapshots

  • To Meet Protective Gear Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis, China Makes Aggressive Efforts

  • Market Analytics

EUROPE

  • Mushrooming Cases of COVID-19 in Europe Indicate Pressing Need for PPE and Eyewear in Healthcare Sector

  • Acceptance of Personal Protective Equipment across Industry

  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

  • Market Snapshots

  • Market Analytics

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

  • Compliance with Safety Practices Increases at Work Sites

  • Market Analytics

INDIA

  • Market Overview

  • Regulations for Workplace Safety Catalyzes Eyewear Demand in India

  • Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbxol2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-protective-eyewear-market-report-2022-2026-increasing-healthcare-expenditure-to-foster-market-growth-301473752.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

