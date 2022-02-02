Global Protective Eyewear Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026
The global market for Protective Eyewear estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period.
Non-Prescription, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prescription segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Protective Eyewear market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $822.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $460.3 Million by 2026
The Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$822.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$460.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$119 Million by the end of the analysis period.
The United States remains at the forefront of protective eyewear adoption owing to robust demand from end-use industries. The construction sector is one of the leading adopters of protective eyewear in the region due to high incident of worksite injuries. The regional market is also gaining from technological innovations and increasing use of smart PPE. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, demand from the healthcare sector is expected to exhibit tremendous growth over the next few years.
Europe is also one of the major protective eyewear markets globally, and the region is witnessing increasing requirement of sophisticated high-utility and wear-and-tear-resistant protective eyewear in core industries like oil & gas, metal manufacturing, refining and automotive.
The trend along with rising incident of occupational injuries is bound to stimulate the market growth. On the other hand, increasing cases of industrial fatalities across emerging economies due to low level of awareness about workplace safety and lack of proper protective gear are driving protective eyewear demand in Asia-Pacific. The regional market is anticipated to also gain from ongoing technological advancements and changing preference of consumers for protective eyewear that combines style and safety.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every Industry except Healthcare
COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular
Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk
An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Protective Eyewear
Protective Eyewear
Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success
Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus Shifting to Safety at Work Place
Key Growth Drivers
COVID-19 Dents Prospects Temporarily in Immediate Term
Demand for Safety Glasses Spells Boom for Protective Eyewear Market
Analysis by Product Type
Analysis by Application
US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective Eyewear Market
Competitive Scenario
Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities
Manufacturers Eye Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 184 Featured)
3M Company
Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)
BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH
Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)
Bolle-Safety
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)
Gateway Safety Inc.
Gentex Corporation
Honeywell International
JSP Ltd.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
MCR Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated
Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC
Polison Corporation
Pyramex Safety Products LLC
Radians, Inc.
Wiley X, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High-Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector
Protective Eyewear: An Integral Component of Pharmaceutical PPE
Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear
Smart Safety Glasses to Capture Eyeball Share in PPE Space
Technology Innovations in Safety Smart Glasses
Enhanced Eye Safety at Core Smart Safety Glass Evolution
Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well
Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear
Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective Eyewear
Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash
Anticipated Demand from Automotive Industry to Keep Manufacturing Sector Buoyant in Long Term
Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Largest Consumers of Protective Eyewear
Pandemic Disrupts Residential & Commercial Construction Spending
Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear in the Healthcare Sector
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology
Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth
Select Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
US Leads the North American Protective Eyewear Market
Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well for Protective Eyewear Market
After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to Spur Growth
US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending on Infrastructure Projects
Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand for PPE and Protective Eyewear Products
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
Market Snapshots
To Meet Protective Gear Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis, China Makes Aggressive Efforts
Market Analytics
EUROPE
Mushrooming Cases of COVID-19 in Europe Indicate Pressing Need for PPE and Eyewear in Healthcare Sector
Acceptance of Personal Protective Equipment across Industry
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
Compliance with Safety Practices Increases at Work Sites
Market Analytics
INDIA
Market Overview
Regulations for Workplace Safety Catalyzes Eyewear Demand in India
Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbxol2
