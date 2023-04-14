Global Protein Alternatives Strategic Business Report 2023: Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Proteins
Global Market for Protein Alternatives
Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Alternatives: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Protein Alternatives estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Plant Protein, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Insect Protein segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Protein Alternatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$472.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) -
Agriprotein Holdings Ltd
Aspire Food Group
Avebe
Cargill Incorporated
Corbion NV
DuPont de Nemours Inc
Enterra Feed Corporation
EntofoodSdn Bhd
Proti-Farm Holding NV
Glanbia PLC
Ingredion Incorporated
Kerry Group plc
Koninklijke DSM N.V
MGP Ingredients Inc
MycoTechnology Inc
Roquette Freres
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd
The Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
391
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$3.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$6.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Proteins
Protein Alternatives Benefit from the Focus Shed on Food, Nutrition & Immunity Amid the Pandemic
U.S Per Store Average Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
Studies Liking Faster COVID-19 Recoveries With Higher Protein Intake Provide Added Boost to Growth
With COVID-19 Bringing Environment Into Focus, Sustainability of Protein Alternatives Comes Into the Spotlight
Animal Agriculture, a Big But Lesser Known Problem for the Environment: Animal Agriculture Contribution to Environmental Pollution (In %)
COVID-19 Induced Fears of Animal Borne Diseases, Accelerates the Shift to Protein Alternatives
Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Protein Alternatives Options
Meatless Culture Drives the Market for Protein Alternatives
Disruptions in Traditional Meat Supply Chain Shifts Spotlight to Protein Alternatives
Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods
Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Alternatives
Other Protein Alternatives Witness Steady Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
Market Challenges
Protein Alternatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins
Soy Represents an Important Plant-based Protein Alternative
Types of Soy Protein Ingredients
Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based Protein Ingredients
Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Proteins
Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of Plant Proteins
Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared to Animal Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in Production (in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source
Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein Sources (in kcal)
Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market
Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types
Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein
Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea Proteins Market : 2019
Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids Growth
Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat Proteins Market: 2019
Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein Ingredients
Average Amount of Protein Present in Different Types of Rice
Algae Proteins: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources
Mycoprotein Meat Substitute Market Spurred by Shift in Consumer Behavior & Consumption Patterns
Exciting Plant-based Protein Alternatives
Innovative Processing Techniques Drive Market Expansion
Ingredient Providers Offer Vegan Flavors to Add Authentic Flavors to Meat Substitutes
Innovations to Set Pace for Alternative Proteins Market
Start-Ups Set to Deep-Dive into Alternative Proteins Market
Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve Nutritional Content
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018
Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand
MACRO DRIVERS
Increasing Global Population Drives the Demand for Protein Alternatives
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient's Satiety Features
Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vw2rg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900