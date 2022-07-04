Global Protein Assay Market to Surpass US$ 3,963.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Coherent Market Insights

Seattle, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global protein assay market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,173.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Protein Assay Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as licensing agreements to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022 World Health Organization and Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced a licensing agreement with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) for development of early-stage vaccines and several innovative therapeutics and diagnostic tools for COVID-19.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global protein assay market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8 % during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaboration agreements by key players in market. Key players are entering into collaborations with other companies in the market to develop high quality assays for various applications such as quantification. For instance, in August 2017, Abcam and TTP Labtech entered into collaboration to develop reagent kits for quantification of secreted proteins in multiplexed screening assays, which enable to deliver data driven decisions of accuracy of sample faster.

Among technology types, absorbance-based segment is expected to be largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global market over the forecast period, and this is primarily attributed to expanding effectiveness and accuracy of absorbance-based proteins

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global protein assay market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lonza, Abcam plc, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Techne, BioVision Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., and Geno Technology Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Protein Assay Market, By Product Type: Reagents and Kits Dye Binding Assays Copper-Ion based Assays Test Strip based Assays Other Protein Assays Instruments

Global Protein Assay Market, By Technology Type : Absorbance based Protein Assays Colorimetric Protein Assays Fluorescence based Protein Assays

Global Protein Assay Market, By End User : Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries Clinical Laboratories Hospitals Academic Research Institutes

Global Protein Assay Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







