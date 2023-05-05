Global Protein Assays Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Biotech and Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure Augurs Well for Market Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Protein Assays

Global Market for Protein Assays

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Assays: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Protein Assays estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $586 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Protein Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$586 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$575.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biovision Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Geno Technology Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Merck KgaA

Novus Biologicals LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 308 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Overview of Protein Assays Market

Protein Assays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude into Market Leading Players

Protein Assay Market: Percentage Breakdown of Product Sales Volume by Leading Player (2018)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in R&D Initiatives by Public and Private Companies is anticipated to Bolster Market Demand

Encouraging initiatives in Proteomics Research is Fuelling Worldwide Protein Assay Market

Rise in Biotech and Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Pharmaceutical Industry: Breakdown of Total R&D Spend in USD Billion for years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Increase in Cancer Prevalence: An Opportunity Indicator for Protein Assays Market

Increase in Technological Advancements to Fuel Growth in Protein Assay Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdxj4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



