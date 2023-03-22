Global Protein Crystallization Market 2023 to 2030: Rising Demand For Protein-Based Therapeutics Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Protein Crystallization Market

Global Protein Crystallization Market

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Crystallization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software & Services), By Technology (X-ray Crystallography, Cryo-electron Microscopy), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein crystallization market size is expected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.25% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Rigaku Corporation

Formulatrix

Mettler Toledo

Corning Incorporated

Greiner Bio-One International Gmbh

Hampton Research Corp.

Jena Bioscience Gmbh

Bruker

Creative Proteomics

Molecular Dimentions

The rising demand for protein-based therapeutics, increasing funding & investments in proteomics research, and technological advancements in crystallography techniques are the key factors driving the market.

Furthermore, major pharmaceutical applications associated with crystallization such as drug development, formulation, purification & separation, and drug delivery are anticipated to further boost the market during the study period.



Increasing funding & investments by several pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are enhancing the R&D activities of proteomics in drug development. For instance, in January 2022, Protai raised funding of USD 8.0 million to develop a proteomics-based platform.

This platform enables the viewing of new layers of disease on the protein level to reshape the drug discovery and development process. Hence, increasing funding may boost R&D activities, which ultimately increases the demand for protein crystallization techniques.



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 led to an upsurge in research and development activities to design vaccines and drugs. Hence, it was important for researchers to study the structure, function, and pathogenesis of the virus.

Story continues

The crystallization techniques help researchers to determine the structure of SARS-CoV-2 proteins for the development of novel vaccines to treat the disease. For instance, researchers at Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. developed a COVOVAX protein recombinant vaccine for COVID-19. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market.



Moreover, an increasing number of individuals have been utilizing protein-based drugs owing to their advantages such as low toxicity, high potency & specificity, and high tolerance by the human body. In addition, major players in the market are entering into partnerships and collaborations to develop protein-based therapeutics at more affordable costs for patients.

For instance, in January 2022, Amgen entered into collaboration with Generate Biomedicines to discover and develop proteins for five targets across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas. Thus, such initiatives are expected to drive the adoption of protein crystallization methods during the estimated timeframe.



Furthermore, protein crystallization may aid in the identification of potential treatments for multiple diseases, from muscular dystrophy to cancer. For instance, according to an article published on NASA in July 2022, as said by researchers at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, protein crystal growth in space may slow the progression of muscular dystrophy by half and potentially double the life span of many patients. Hence, the increasing R&D activities on protein crystals can significantly fuel the market during the estimated timeframe.



On the other hand, the high cost of instruments may restrain the market during the forecast years. On average a cryo-electron microscope costs about USD six million to seven million and an additional investment has to be spent on the infrastructure and supporting equipment.

Such high costs may not be affordable for small- and medium-sized laboratories, which hampers market growth to a certain extent. In addition, challenges associated with the formulation and delivery of protein therapeutics may limit the market to some extent. However, operating players in the market are continuously working on the development of affordable instruments for crystallization.



Protein Crystallization Market Report Highlights

The consumables product segment held the largest share of 67.17% in 2022, owing to the advanced consumable offerings by the key players, coupled with recurring revenues generated by them

By technology, the X-ray crystallography segment accounted for the largest share of 53.42% in 2022. The large share is due to the benefits offered by X-ray crystallography techniques, such as the technology being relatively simple, cost-effective, offering better diffraction, reducing radiation damage to crystals, and the possibility of safe storage, transport, and reuse of crystals

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 67.60%, owing to the potential application of the method in biologics formulation by decreasing the viscosity of proteins in the crystalline form to create a higher concentration of effective therapeutics

North America held the largest market share of 35.71% in 2022. The large share can be attributed to the increased investments in private companies, government assistance, and favorable regulations

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising Demand For Protein-Based Therapeutics

3.2.1.2 Increasing Funding & Investments In Proteomics Research

3.2.1.3 Technological Advancements In Protein Crystallography Techniques

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High Cost Of Instruments

3.2.3 Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.3.1 Challenges Associated With The Formulation And Delivery Of Protein Therapeutics

3.3 Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Protein Crystallization Market - Porter's Analysis

3.5 Protein Crystallization Market - Swot Analysis

3.6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis

4.1 Protein Crystallization Market-Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Instruments

4.2.1 Global Instruments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Liquid Handling Instruments

4.2.2.1 Global Instruments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3 Crystal Imaging Instruments

4.2.3.1 Global Instruments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Consumables

4.3.1 Global Consumables Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Reagents & Kits/Screens

4.3.2.1 Global Reagents & Kits/Screens Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Microplates

4.3.3.1 Global Microplates Market, 2018 - 2030 ( USD Million)

4.3.4 Others

4.3.4.1 Global Other Consumables Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Software & Services

4.4.1 Global Software & Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis

5.1 Protein Crystallization Market-Technology Movement Analysis

5.2 X-Ray Crystallography

5.2.1 Global X-Ray Crystallography Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Cryo-Electron Microscopy

5.3.1 Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Nmr Spectroscopy

5.4.1 Global Nmr Spectroscopy Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Global Other Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis

6.1 Protein Crystallization Market-Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

6.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Academic And Research Institutes

6.3.1 Global Academic And Research Institutes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep764m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



