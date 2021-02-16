Global Protein Hydrolysate Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1004.31 Million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Protein Hydrolysate Market by Product Type (Plant Protein, Animal Protein and Milk Protein), Form (Liquid and Powder), Process, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global protein hydrolysate market is projected to increase from USD 483.02 million in 2020 and to reach USD 1004.31 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The upsurge in demand for infant formulas across various regions has propelled the growth of the protein hydrolysate market. The consumption of formulas, which consists of a protein hydrolysate, is considered to be beneficial than a cow's milk formula, as protein hydrolysate formulas can be easily digested by infants, unlike the milk-based formulas. Many infants are intolerant towards lactose consumption, which causes inconvenience to them and may lead to digestive issues. Also, the increasing number of working women, coupled with the rise in disposable income, has contributed to the growth of the market.

The protein hydrolysates can be called a complex mixture containing peptides of varied chain length and amino acids. Protein hydrolysates are manufactured from the processing of purified sources of protein. These protein sources are purified by either heating them with acid or adding proteolytic enzymes to them. Afterward, the heated sources of protein are purified using specific procedures. The amino acids present in protein hydrolysates are prepared by breaking a protein with the help of alkali, enzyme or acid. This process helps to provide the consumer with an equivalent amount of nutrients to the body as that of the original matter present in amino acids. Thus, protein hydrolysates are used as fluid replenishers in beverages and as nutrients in special diets.

Protein hydrolysates are used in several applications as it helps to readily absorb the amino acids by the body. It helps in optimum delivery of nutrients directly to the muscles, and thus, it has been increasingly used in the food and beverages industry. Apart from this, the demand for animal-based and plant-based protein is increasing in the sports industry. The reason can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of organic food products. However, the factors such as high processing costs and availability of substitute products are hindering the market demand.

Key players operating in the protein hydrolysate market are Abbott, Arla Foods Ingredients, Hill Pharma, Milk Specialties, Kerry Group PLC, ADM Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., MERCK Life Sciences, FrieslandCampina, Mead Johnson, Hilmar Cheese, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Fonterra, among others. The major players in the protein hydrolysate market focus on expansionary strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, product innovations and partnerships. These strategies would extract higher market shares for the players and strengthen their position in the global protein hydrolysate market. Abbott and MERCK Life Sciences are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of protein hydrolysates worldwide.

The milk-based protein hydrolysate dominated the market and held the largest market share of 49.20% in the year 2020

Based on the product type segment, the global protein hydrolysate market includes plant protein, animal protein and milk protein. The milk-based protein hydrolysate dominated the market and held the largest market share of 49.20% in the year 2020. It is used in the preparation of several products in the food and beverages industry owing to the multifunctional characteristics. The demand for milk-based hydrolysate is increasing rapidly in sports nutrition, infant nutrition and other nutritional supplements. However, plant-based protein hydrolysates are expected to register a high growth rate during 2021-2028. The increasing demand for superior quality organic food products is leading to the growth of the segment.

The powder-based protein hydrolysate dominated the market and held the largest market share of 76.93% in the year 2020

Based on the form segment, the global protein hydrolysate market includes liquid and powder. The powder-based protein hydrolysate dominated the market and held the largest market share of 76.93% in the year 2020. The powder form has a longer shelf life than the liquid form and thus can be stored for future use. It is easy to mix in several food products and beverages as well.

The enzymatic process dominated the market and held the largest market share of 69.22% in the year 2020

Based on the process segment, the global protein hydrolysate market includes acid and alkaline and enzymatic. The enzymatic process dominated the market and held the largest market share of 69.22% in the year 2020. The enzymatic process was discovered later than the acid and alkaline method but was found to be efficient than the latter. During the alkaline and acid process, many of the essential nutrients such as serine, arginine and threonine are destroyed. Thus, the manufacturing industries have adopted the enzymatic process.

Infant nutrition dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.10% in the year 2020

Based on the application segment, the global protein hydrolysate market includes infant nutrition, sports nutrition, cell nutrition, dietary supplements and medical nutrition. Infant nutrition dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.10% in the year 2020. Infant formulas are increasingly used due to the additional requirement of proteins in infants for the development of tissues. Also, the growing health concerns due to the intake of milk-based formulas have propelled the growth of the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Protein Hydrolysate Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global protein hydrolysate market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for a significant market share of 34.19% in the year 2020. The large proportion of working women population has increased the demand for infant nutrition products. The young parents are willing to provide their child with healthy sources of protein that can be easier to digest. Also, the demand for sports nutrition has increased in recent years due to the increasing awareness. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing per capita income has resulted in a rise in the consumption of dietary supplements in the region.

About the report:

The global protein hydrolysate market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion), volume (grams), export (grams), and import (grams). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the market's key insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

