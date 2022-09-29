U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Global Protein Supplements Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global Protein Supplements Market

Global Protein Supplements Market

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Supplements Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein supplements market size reached US$ 20.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 34.05 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.56% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Protein supplements refer to essential macronutrient dietary supplements, which are derived from various animal and plant-based sources, including wheat, poultry, pea, diary, and soybean. It is a rich source of fiber, carbohydrates, and sodium, which assists in fueling energy, recovering from injury, improving metabolism, and promoting muscle growth.

On account of these properties, protein supplements are extensively consumed by sport athletes and bodybuilders to meet specific nutritional goals. At present, they are commercially available in powder, bars, and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage formats.

Protein Supplements Market Trends:

The widespread utilization of protein supplements in sports nutrition and the rising demand for weight management solutions represent the key factors primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by the inflating disposable incomes, rising consumer expenditure on health and wellness, and the growing awareness amongst consumers regarding its various beneficial properties.

In line with this, the steadily rising popularity of gym culture, along with the expanding enrollments or participation in various sports and fitness activities, such as aerobics and yoga, due to rising health consciousness and desire to lead an active and healthy lifestyle is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the shifting inclination of consumers toward clean-label, plant-based protein supplements on account of the escalating concerns regarding animal welfare and the emerging trend of veganism is also propelling the market growth.

Moreover, strategic collaborations amongst key players for launching innovative product variants in different flavors and formats, including powder, ready-to-drink (RTD) and bar formats, along with their easy accessibility across several online and offline distribution channels, are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, aggressive marketing tactics, such as celebrity and sports personality endorsements by brands, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands), Glanbia PLC, GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group), Herbalife International of America Inc., Iovate Health Sciences Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Melaleuca Inc., Nestle S.A, Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.) and Weider Global Nutrition LLC.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global protein supplements market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global protein supplements market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global protein supplements market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Protein Supplements Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Casein
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Whey Protein
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Egg Protein
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Soy Protein
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Form
7.1 Protein Powder
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Protein Bars
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Ready to Drink
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Source
8.1 Animal-Based
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Plant-Based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Sports Nutrition
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Functional Food
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Online Stores
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Direct to Customers (DTC)
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Amway
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Dymatize Enterprises LLC (BellRing Brands)
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Glanbia PLC
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 GNC Holdings Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Herbalife International of America Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Iovate Health Sciences Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Makers Nutrition LLC
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Melaleuca Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Nestle S.A
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Quest Nutrition LLC (Atkins Nutritionals Holdings Inc.)
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Weider Global Nutrition LLC
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0l4ig

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


