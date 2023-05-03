Global Protein Therapeutics Market to Grow by $153.56 Billion During 2023-2027

Company Logo

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The protein therapeutics market is forecast to grow by $153.56 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.14% during the forecast period. The report on the protein therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for mAbs, the development of novel therapies using innovative technologies, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies.



The protein therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

mAbs

Human insulin

Erythropoeitin

Clotting factors

Others

By Application

Metabolic disorders

Immunologic disorders

Hematological disorders

Cancer

Genetic disorders

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the focus on product improvement as one of the prime reasons driving the protein therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of online sales and an increase in chronic diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the protein therapeutics market covers the following areas:

Protein therapeutics market sizing

Protein therapeutics market forecast

Protein therapeutics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading protein therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Creative Biolabs, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Ipsen Pharma, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LGM Pharma LLC, Midas Pharma GmbH, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., PV Pharma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Sanofi SA. Also, the protein therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size

Story continues

5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Biocon Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Creative Biolabs

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ipsen Pharma

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

LGM Pharma LLC

Midas Pharma GmbH

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

PV Pharma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xmkvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



