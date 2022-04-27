U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

The global proteomics market is estimated to project a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

·2 min read
The technological advancements and the advancing proteomics study, and its wide-scale applications drive the market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteomes and is used to investigate where and when proteins are expressed, how proteins are modified, and the rates of steady-state abundance, protein production, and degradation.

New York, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL PROTEOMICS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767477/?utm_source=GNW
Also, it can offer relevant biological information for several biological problems.
Proteomics is a relatively new and dynamic science branch that focuses on evaluating gene expression at the proteome level. With growing research efforts, in terms of technical and monetary, proteomics is projected to incorporate technologies that can be applied to the tissue and serum samples for extracting important biological information in the form of biomarkers to help scientists and clinicians to understand the dynamic biology of their system of interest.
Further, advancements in proteomic research facilitate relevant contributions to the development of personalized medicine by accelerating the detection of protein biochips & pharmacoprotemics, proteomics-based molecular diagnostics, and protein biomarkers. Personalized medicines are an effective approach against cancer, rare genetic conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global proteomics market growth assessment includes the analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.North America is evaluated to fare the highest in terms of revenue share in the global market by 2030.

This is attributed to advancing technologies and increased awareness.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market competition is fierce, with companies contesting in a relatively small market. Some of the leading firms in the market include Biognosys AG, Shimadzu, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC
2. BIOGNOSYS AG
3. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES
4. BRUKER CORPORATION
5. CREATIVE PROTEOMICS
6. DANAHER CORPORATION
7. FIOS GENOMICS
8. JAPAN ELECTRON OPTICS LABORATORY CO LTD (JOEL)
9. MS BIOWORKS
10. PERKINELMER INC
11. PROMEGA CORPORATION
12. SENGENICS
13. SHIMADZU
14. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
15. WATERS CORPORATION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767477/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

