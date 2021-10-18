Global Proteomics Market Report 2021-2026 - Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines against COVID-19
Global Proteomics Market to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026
The proteomics market is anticipated to gain from the pressing need to develop advanced therapeutic and diagnostic options in the wake of COVID-19. The ability of proteomics to help researchers in detecting several proteins in a single analysis is anticipated to make it a suitable weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
Proteomics represents a highly relevant technique in the battle against COVID-19 owing to the significance to understand the role played by proteins in the infection process as well as disease progression. These insights are critical to support preventative strategies and development of novel therapeutics. The use of mass spectrometry to detect COVID-19 virus` proteins and proteolytic peptides enables a rapid, simple virus detection assay.
On the other hand, targeted proteomics allows detection of peptides of the virus` spike proteins and nucleocapsid with high specificity and sensitivity in clinical and research samples. The approach holds potential to make proteomics an effective option for diagnostic laboratories along with point-of-care testing as a cost-effective alternative to techniques based on nucleic acid.
Proteomics can be potentially used to develop techniques to predict COVID-19 patients who may experience severe symptoms later. Various studies have revealed potential protein-based biomarkers expressed differently among certain COVID-19 patients, which can be used for predicting viral infection during earlier stages. The use of proteomics to understand humoral antibody response against virus` proteins has facilitated the development of specific antibody-based assays intended to support diagnostic or therapeutic objectives.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
Major driving factors of growth in the market include growing demand for personalized medicine, growing applications of proteomics in drug discovery, rise in demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, technical advancements, rise in birth disorders and genetic disorders and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets.
Other factors supporting growth include development of protein targeted treatments and precision molecular medicines for many autoimmune diseases, development of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and development of molecular targets in malignancies.
Increasing focus of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in research and development for identifying new proteomics applications, development of new drugs, and proteomics biomarker discovery in different types of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer is the major trend in the global proteomics landscape. Proteomics is extensively used in protein expression profiling, targeted protein quantitation, analysis of interactions between proteins, and post-translational modification in different segments of the pharmaceutical industry.
Advanced proteomics solutions are finding extensive application in diagnostic services, drug discovery and other research fields. Proteomics is a promising approach towards personalized medicine to treat several diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, neurological diseases, and cancer.
In addition to the rising incidence of cancer, diabetes, and other potentially fatal diseases, there is a rise in disorders, such as autism and Alzheimer`s, which are highly wanting in terms of research and cure. Use of plasma proteomics method for proteomic biomarker identification is associated with challenges of patients` variation and high dynamic range of plasma proteins.
However, increasing focus on specialty medicines due to technological advancements, sophisticated software, and tools such as IoT, data analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence in the clinical research related to proteomics could create new opportunities for the proteomics market.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery
Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery
New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery
Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth
Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics
Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery
Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery
List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer
Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight
Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers
Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques
Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques
CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers
Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals
Protein Microarray Formats
New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics
DIA Technique for Protein Discovery
AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns
Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction
Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets
Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity
Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field
Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome
Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine
Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities
Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market
Challenges Faced
Management of Data in Proteomics Research Poses a Big challenge
Role of Contract Research Organizations to Increase in Proteomics
