Global Proteomics Market Report 2021-2026 - Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines against COVID-19

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Proteomics Market to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026

The proteomics market is anticipated to gain from the pressing need to develop advanced therapeutic and diagnostic options in the wake of COVID-19. The ability of proteomics to help researchers in detecting several proteins in a single analysis is anticipated to make it a suitable weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Proteomics represents a highly relevant technique in the battle against COVID-19 owing to the significance to understand the role played by proteins in the infection process as well as disease progression. These insights are critical to support preventative strategies and development of novel therapeutics. The use of mass spectrometry to detect COVID-19 virus` proteins and proteolytic peptides enables a rapid, simple virus detection assay.

On the other hand, targeted proteomics allows detection of peptides of the virus` spike proteins and nucleocapsid with high specificity and sensitivity in clinical and research samples. The approach holds potential to make proteomics an effective option for diagnostic laboratories along with point-of-care testing as a cost-effective alternative to techniques based on nucleic acid.

Proteomics can be potentially used to develop techniques to predict COVID-19 patients who may experience severe symptoms later. Various studies have revealed potential protein-based biomarkers expressed differently among certain COVID-19 patients, which can be used for predicting viral infection during earlier stages. The use of proteomics to understand humoral antibody response against virus` proteins has facilitated the development of specific antibody-based assays intended to support diagnostic or therapeutic objectives.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

Major driving factors of growth in the market include growing demand for personalized medicine, growing applications of proteomics in drug discovery, rise in demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, technical advancements, rise in birth disorders and genetic disorders and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets.

Other factors supporting growth include development of protein targeted treatments and precision molecular medicines for many autoimmune diseases, development of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and development of molecular targets in malignancies.

Increasing focus of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in research and development for identifying new proteomics applications, development of new drugs, and proteomics biomarker discovery in different types of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer is the major trend in the global proteomics landscape. Proteomics is extensively used in protein expression profiling, targeted protein quantitation, analysis of interactions between proteins, and post-translational modification in different segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Advanced proteomics solutions are finding extensive application in diagnostic services, drug discovery and other research fields. Proteomics is a promising approach towards personalized medicine to treat several diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, neurological diseases, and cancer.

In addition to the rising incidence of cancer, diabetes, and other potentially fatal diseases, there is a rise in disorders, such as autism and Alzheimer`s, which are highly wanting in terms of research and cure. Use of plasma proteomics method for proteomic biomarker identification is associated with challenges of patients` variation and high dynamic range of plasma proteins.

However, increasing focus on specialty medicines due to technological advancements, sophisticated software, and tools such as IoT, data analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence in the clinical research related to proteomics could create new opportunities for the proteomics market.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market: A General Review

  • Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19

  • Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

  • Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics

  • Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines against COVID-19

  • Proteomics Labs Explore COVID-19 Therapeutic Options, Dx Development

  • Proteins, Proteome and Proteomics: A Prelude

  • Genesis of Proteomics

  • Important Milestones

  • An Insight into Proteomics Data Type and their Characteristics / Features

  • Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison

  • Applications of Proteomics

  • Outlook

  • Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

  • Regional Analysis

  • Key Challenges to Address

  • Sparse and Difficult to Measure Data

  • Democratizing Proteomics

  • Absence of High-Profile Projects for Stimulating Interest

  • Creating Novel Experimental Design

  • Lack of Commercialization of High Throughput Impacts

  • Lack of Necessary Technical Skillset

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 178 Featured)

  • ActivX Biosciences, Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Cytiva

  • Geneva Bioinformatics S.A.

  • Merck KGaA

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

  • Shimadzu Corporation

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Waters Corp.

  • Xencor, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

  • Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery

  • New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery

  • Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

  • Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics

  • Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

  • Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

  • Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery

  • List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer

  • Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

  • Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers

  • Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques

  • Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques

  • CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers

  • Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals

  • Protein Microarray Formats

  • New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics

  • DIA Technique for Protein Discovery

  • AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

  • Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction

  • Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets

  • Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity

  • Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

  • Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome

  • Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine

  • Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities

  • Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market

  • Challenges Faced

  • Management of Data in Proteomics Research Poses a Big challenge

  • Role of Contract Research Organizations to Increase in Proteomics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikb88c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-proteomics-market-report-2021-2026---proteomics-to-enable-potent-antiviral-agents--better-vaccines-against-covid-19-301402105.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

