Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2020
The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Report scope
Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020 includes:
Trends in Proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
Analysis of Proteomics deal structure
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Case studies of real-life Proteomics deals
Access to over 550 Proteomics deal records and contract documents where available
The leading antibody deals by value since 2010
Most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2010
The leading Proteomics partnering resources
In Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2020, the available contracts are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Specific therapy and technology target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Trends in Proteomics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Proteomics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
2.4. Proteomics partnering by deal type
2.5. Proteomics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Proteomics partnering
2.6.1 Proteomics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Proteomics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Proteomics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Proteomics royalty rates
Chapter 3 Leading Proteomics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Proteomics deals by value
Chapter 4 Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Proteomics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 Proteomics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 Proteomics deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 Proteomics deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 Proteomics deals by deal type
Appendix 4 Proteomics deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 Deal type definitions
