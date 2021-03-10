Global Psilocybin Market & Emerging Insights Report 2020-2030: Product Detail, Mechanism of Action, Dosage and Administration, & Research and Development Activity
"Psilocybin - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" the report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Treatment Resistant Depression in 7 Major Markets. A detailed picture of the Psilocybin in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.
The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and Research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.
Overview
Psilocybin acts as Serotonin 2 receptor agonists which is currently in Phase II for Treatment Resistant Depression and is being developed by COMPASS Pathways.
Psilocybin Analytical Perspective
In-depth Psilocybin Market Assessment
This report provides a detailed market assessment of Psilocybin in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2020 to 2030.
Psilocybin Clinical Assessment
The report provides the clinical trials information of Psilocybin covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.
Scope of the Report
A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.
Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.
The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States, Europe and Japan.
The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Psilocybin.
The report contains forecasted sales for Psilocybin till 2030.
Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) for Treatment Resistant Depression.
The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Psilocybin.
Report Highlights
In the coming years, the market scenario for Treatment Resistant Depression is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Psilocybin dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.
Other emerging products for Treatment Resistant Depression are giving market competition to Psilocybin and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.
A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of Psilocybin.
This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of Psilocybin from 2020 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Psilocybin.
Key Questions Answered
Which company is developing Psilocybin along with the phase of the clinical study?
What is the technology utilized in the development of Psilocybin?
What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Psilocybin?
What is the clinical trial status of the study and study completion date?
What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Psilocybin development?
What are the key designations that have been granted to Psilocybin?
What is the forecasted market scenario of Psilocybin?
What is the history of Psilocybin and what is its future?
What is the forecasted sales of Psilocybin in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?
What are the other emerging products available and how these are giving competition to Psilocybin?
Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Treatment Resistant Depression?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Drug Overview
1.1. Product Detail
1.2. Mechanism of Action
1.3. Dosage and Administration
1.4. Research and development activity
1.5. Other Development Activities
2. Market Assessment
2.1. 7MM Market Analysis
2.2. The United States Market
2.3. Germany Market
2.4. France Market
2.5. Italy Market
2.6. Spain Market
2.7. United Kingdom Market
2.8. Japan Market
3. SWOT Analysis
4. Analyst Views
5. Market Competitors
6. Other Emerging Therapies
7. Appendix
