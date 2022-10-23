U.S. markets closed

Global Psoriasis Therapeutics Market to Reach $55.8 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the incidence of psoriasis along with skin disorders associated with it and rising awareness among people regarding different treatments available in the market drive the global psoriasis therapeutics industry. Based on type, the plaque psoriasis segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR BY 2031.

Portland, OR, Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Psoriasis Therapeutics Market was estimated at $22.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $55.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (242 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3747

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2021

$22.9 Billion

Market Size in 203

$55.8 Billion

CAGR

9.3%

Drivers

Increase in the incidence of psoriasis along with skin disorders associated with it

Rising awareness among people regarding different treatments available in the market

Opportunities

Growth of the personal care & cosmetics industry

Restraints

Development of new biologics and novel pipeline drugs

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to postponement of non-emergency medical treatments, which impacted the global psoriasis therapeutics market negatively, especially during the initial period.

  • However, later on, scientists found no evidence that medical interventions to treat psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis should be interrupted or altered to minimize COVID-19 risks, which in turn helped the market recoup soon.

The global psoriasis therapeutics market is analyzed across drug class, type, route of administration, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on drug class, the interleukin inhibitors segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% throughout the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3747

Based on type, the plaque psoriasis segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, the parenteral segment garnered nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global psoriasis therapeutics market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global psoriasis therapeutics market report include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Abbvie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LEO Pharma, Amgen Inc., Novan Inc. (EPI Health LLC), Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Viatris Inc. (Mylan NV). These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Biopharmaceuticals Market By Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Interferon, Insulin, Growth & Coagulation Factor, Erythropoietin, Vaccine, Hormone, and, Others) and Application (Oncology, Blood Disorder, Metabolic Disease, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disease, Immunology, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Plant Tissue Culture Market by Crop Type, (Banana Plants, Floriculture Plants, Wood Producing Plants, Fruit Plants, Vegetable Plants, Ornamental Plants, Aquatic Plants And Others), Stage, (Explant Preparation And Inoculation, Multiplication And Hardening) End User, (Agriculture, Research, Gardening & Decoration And Forestry & Botanical Garden): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps, and Ablation Devices) and Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product Type (Bio-impedance, Analyzer, Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Skinfold Calipers, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, and Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment) and End User (Hospitals, Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, and Home Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Diabetes Therapeutics Market by Product (Injectables, Oral antidiabetic Drugs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.


Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences


