Global Psychiatrists Market Report 2022: Rising Government Support for Mental Health Reforms is Expected to Propel Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Psychiatrists Market

Global Psychiatrists Market
Global Psychiatrists Market

Dublin, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychiatrists Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Psychiatrists market.

The global psychiatrists market is expected to grow from $234.03 billion in 2021 to $255.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The psychiatrists market is expected to grow to $320.39 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The major players covered in the psychiatrists market are UK NHS, Universal Health Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, New York-Presbyterian University Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, McLean Hospital, Mental Health and Neurosciences, Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Central Institute of Psychiatry, Institute of Behaviour and Allied Sciences

The psychiatrist market consists of sales of psychiatrists' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. The psychiatrist industry includes establishments of licensed practitioners having the degree of M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) or D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine) that provide palliative care, treat psychosomatic disorders, mental disorders, and others. Psychiatrists operate private or group practices in their own offices (e.g., centers, clinics) or in the facilities of others, such as hospitals or health maintenance organization (HMO) medical centers.

The main mental disorder types of psychiatrists are alcohol abuse mental and behavioral disorders, psychoactive substance uses mental and behavioral disorders, schizophrenia, schizotypal and delusional disorders, mood (anxiety and depression) disorders, and other mental and behavioral disorders. The patient types are inpatient and outpatient. The psychology types are social, abnormal, biological, and others.

The regions covered in psychiatrists market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rising government support for mental health reforms is expected to propel the growth of the psychiatrist market going forward. Support for mental health resources led to a demand for mental care and drove the psychiatrist market.

For instance, according to Business Insider, a US-based financial and business news website, Chile announced an over 300% increase in the mental health budget in 2021 and Canada announced a $1 billion fund allocation for mental health in its Budget 2021. Therefore, rising government support for mental health reforms is driving the growth of the psychiatrist market.

The new studies associated with psychiatric genetics are discovering complex disorders related to mental health are a key trend gaining popularity in the psychiatrists market. Psychiatric genetics studies the role of genetics in the causes of mental health and provides knowledge to improve treatment methods.

The countries covered in the psychiatrist's market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$255.09 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$320.39 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Psychiatrists Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type Of Disorder
6.3. Segmentation By Type Of Patient (In-Patient VS Out-Patient)

7. Psychiatrists Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Type Of Mental Disorder
7.2.1. Alcohol Abuse Mental And Behavioral Disorders
7.2.2. Psychoactive Substance Use Mental And Behavioral Disorders
7.2.3. Schizophrenia, Schizotypal And Delusional Disorders
7.2.4. Mood (Anxiety And Depression) Disorders
7.2.5. Other Mental And Behavioral Disorders
7.3. Segmentation By Type Of Patient
7.3.1. Inpatient
7.3.2. Outpatient
7.4. Segmentation By Psychology Type
7.3.1. Social
7.3.2. Abnormal
7.3.3. Biological
7.3.24. Other Psychology Types

8. Psychiatrists Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Resources
8.2. Service Providers
8.3. Other Service Providers
8.4. Payers
8.5. End Users

9. Psychiatrists Market Customer Information
9.1. Millennials Are Using Walk-In Clinics And Telemedicine Services More Than Their Older Counterparts
9.2. Patients In India Receiving Mental Health Service Are Most Satisfied
9.3. Positive Opinion Towards Psychiatrists In India
9.4. Psychotherapy Is Most Recommended For Schizophrenia And Depression

10. Psychiatrists Market Trends And Strategies
10.1. Discoveries In Psychiatric Genetics
10.2. Adoption Of Mobile And Connected Technologies For Psychiatric Diagnosis
10.3. Use Of Telepsychiatry Technology
10.4. Increasing Mergers And Acquisitions
10.5. Emphasis On Quality
10.6. Adoption Of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy And Applied Behavioral Analysis

11. Psychiatrists Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis
11.1. Political
11.1.1. Government Initiatives
11.1.2. Political Uncertainty
11.2. Economic
11.2.1. Emerging Markets
11.2.2. Insufficient Insurance Coverage
11.3. Social
11.3.1. Aging Global Population
11.3.2. Rising Unemployment
11.3.3. Unhealthy Workplace Environment
11.3.4. Shortage Of Professionals
11.4. Technological
11.4.1. Technological Advances
11.5. Environmental
11.5.1. Climatic Changes
11.6. Legal
11.6.1. Stringent Regulations On Health Data Protection

12. Global Psychiatrists Market Size And Growth
12.1. Market Size
12.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
12.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016-2021
12.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016-2021
12.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
12.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021-2026
12.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021-2026

13. Psychiatrists Market, Regional And Country Analysis
13.1. Global Psychiatrists Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
13.2. Global Psychiatrists Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
13.3. Global Psychiatrists Market, 2021-2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
13.4. Global Psychiatrists Market, 2021, Regional Analysis, Split By Type Of Patient
13.5. Global Psychiatrists Market, 2021, By Country, Value ($ Billion)
13.6. Global Psychiatrists Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Country
13.7. Global Psychiatrists Market, 2021-2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Country

14. Global Psychiatrists Market Segmentation
14.1. Global Psychiatrists Market, Segmentation By Type Of Disorder, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)
14.1.1. Other Mental And Behavioral Disorders
14.1.2. Mood (Anxiety And Depression) Disorders
14.1.3. Schizophrenia, Schizotypal And Delusional Disorders
14.1.4. Alcohol Abuse Mental And Behavioral Disorders
14.1.5. Psychoactive Substance Use Mental And Behavioral Disorders
14.2. Global Psychiatrists Market, Segmentation By Type Of Disorder (In-Patient VS Out-Patient), 2021, Value ($ Billion)
14.3. Global Psychiatrists Market, Historic And Forecast, Split By Disorder (In-Patient VS Out-Patient), 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F
14.4. Global Number Of Patients, Split By Mental Disorder (Inpatient VS Outpatient), 2021, in Million

15. Global Psychiatrists Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
15.1. Psychiatrists Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global
15.2. Per Capita Average Psychiatrists Market Expenditure, Global

16. Global Psychiatrists Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries
16.1. Psychiatrists Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, By Country
16.2. Per Capita Average Psychiatrists Market Expenditure, By Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rwwbds

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


