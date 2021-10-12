U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Global Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Report 2021: Increasing Instances of Malware and File-Based Attacks and Stringent Regulatory Norms to Drive the Growth of the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PKI market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 9.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.2%

The major driving factors contributing to the high growth rate of the PKI market include an increasing adoption rate of PKI solutions and services, the increasing trust on online sellers and customers, increasing instances of malware and file-based attacks, rising concerns pertaining to loss of critical data, surge in the adoption of IoT and cloud trends, and stringent mandatory regulations and compliances.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the PKI in an organization. The PKI market based on services is further classified into professional services and managed services. The services in the PKI market become critical as they provide support for the proper functioning of software solutions.

Various vendors in the market are focusing on delivering specialized services to help organizations with the smooth running of business processes. Professional services comprise training and consulting, and deployment and integration. On the other hand, managed services include support, maintenance, and infrastructure management.

The demand for services in the PKI market is expected to be growing in the coming years to support business objectives. The increasing need for planning, designing, and consulting of PKI solutions to fuel the demand for professional services.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

In cloud deployment type, instead of implementing the software solution on the local server, businesses subscribe to the PKI solutions hosted on a third-party, remotely located server. Cloud has become a new paradigm for deploying PKI solutions.

The deployment of cloud-based PKI solutions is done through the internet, where software, infrastructure, platforms, devices, and other resources are provided as services on a pay-per-use basis by consumers. An external PKI vendor provides software, hardware, backup, disaster recovery, and other infrastructure to the organizations who pay for their solutions and services, which would otherwise become a burden for owners of on-premises PKI solutions.

The cloud-based deployment mode is gaining momentum in the use cases such as digital signature due to the low-cost installation of cloud services, widespread availability of cloud services such as SaaS and IaaS models and need for effective security controls in cloud.

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global PKI market during the forecast period. The PKI market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC countries are increasingly investing in PKI projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and India. With the proliferation of advanced technologies in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen.

APAC is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of spear phishing, malware, ransomware, and BEC attacks. Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing PKI technologies. APAC experiences considerable security spending, owing to the ever-growing threat landscape of the region. APAC is expected to invest more in security, owing to the increasing threat of identity and access breaches.

These countries are home to a large number of SMEs, which account for the employment of more than 70% of the population. The requirement of high investments acts as a barrier for SMEs to adopt major PKI projects on their premises; however, factors such as increasing internet usage, compliance regulation, and adoption of smartphones are the major factors fueling the adoption of PKI solutions.

With the proliferation of AI, IoT, and big data in APAC, security and fraud concerns have risen. Enterprises in this region are deploying PKI solutions to protect their critical information from hackers and also to comply with the changing government regulations related to cybersecurity.

Premium Insights

  • The Increasing Instances of Malware and File-Based Attacks and Stringent Regulatory Norms to Drive the Growth of the PKI Market

  • Solutions Segment to Hold the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

  • Professional Segment to Hold a Larger Market Size During the Forecast Period

  • On-Premises Segment to Hold a Larger Market Size During the Forecast Period

  • Large Enterprises Segment to Hold a Larger Market Size During the Forecast Period

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Segment to Hold the Largest Market Size During the Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Six Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances

  • Rise in Concerns Pertaining to Loss of Critical Data

  • Increase in Penetration of Online Channels

  • Rise in Instances of Malware and File-Based Attacks

Restraints

  • Technical Complexities and Lack of Tools for the Implementation of Pki

  • Running Private Certificate Authorities or Using Self-Signed Certificates

Opportunities

  • Exponential Increase in the Adoption of the IoT Trend Across Industry Verticals

  • Proliferation of Cloud-Based and Virtualization Technologies

Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness Among Organizations About the Importance of Pki Certificates

  • Limited Expertise and Resources for the Deployment of Pki

  • Intensely Entrenched Traditional Business Practices

Patent Analysis

  • Increase in Patent Applications in Digital Technologies by Country

  • Digital Growth is Fueling the Patent Growth of Cryptography and Security Technologies

Supply Chain Analysis

  • Component/Hardware Suppliers

  • Technology Providers

  • Security Solution and Service Providers

  • System Integrators

  • Sales and Distribution Channels

  • Industry Verticals

Regulatory Compliances

  • General Data Protection Regulation

  • Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

  • Federal Information Security Management Act

  • Sarbanes-Oxley Act

  • Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

  • Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

  • Federal Information Processing Standards

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Appviewx

  • Blue Ridge Networks

  • Cygnacom Solutions

  • Digicert

  • Enigma Information Security Systems

  • Futurex

  • Globalsign

  • Google

  • Hid Global

  • Keyfactor

  • Lawtrust

  • Manageengine

  • Microsoft

  • NexUS

  • Secardeo Gmbh

  • Sectigo

  • Securemetric

  • Softlock

  • Ssl.Com

  • Stormshield

  • Thales

  • Venafi

  • Wisekey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih0qjb

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih0qjb


