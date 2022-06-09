U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

The Global Public Warehousing Market is expected to grow by $ 46.88 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Public Warehousing Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the public warehousing market and it is poised to grow by $ 46. 88 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Warehousing Market 2022-2026" -
23% during the forecast period. Our report on the public warehousing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of SMEs, an increased focus on cutting logistics costs, and a rise in global trade and consumer spending.
The public warehousing market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The public warehousing market is segmented as below:
By Type
• General
• Specialized

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the rise in automation and implementation of smart warehousing solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the public warehousing market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of multistory warehousing and integration of autonomous vehicles for enhancing last-mile deliveries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the public warehousing market covers the following areas:
• Public warehousing market sizing
• Public warehousing market forecast
• Public warehousing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public warehousing market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Fullers Logistics Ltd., GEODIS, Globe Express Services, Kenco Group Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, NFI Industries, Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, PiVAL International, Ryder System Inc., Saddle Creek Logistics Services, The China Fox Group Pty Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Warehouse Services Inc., Wincanton Plc, and XPO Logistics Inc. Also, the public warehousing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284020/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


