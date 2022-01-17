U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    +0.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5120
    +0.3120 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,817.50
    -308.64 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.98
    +3.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.46
    +54.51 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2022, Featuring Philips Respironics, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, 3M Healthcare and PARI GmbH

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pulmonary drug delivery systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% to reach US$56.942 billion by 2026, from US$40.929 billion in 2019.

The increasing prevalence of the chronic respiratory disease worldwide will drive the market growth of the pulmonary drug delivery systems market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion people suffer from either acute or chronic respiratory conditions. Around 4 million people die prematurely from chronic respiratory diseases. In addition, nearly 235 million people suffer from asthma in the world and over 80% of the deaths due to Asthma occur in low and middle-income countries. The increasing incidence of such diseases will support the market growth as more patients will require the pulmonary drug delivery system for their treatment.

Increasing geriatric population
Moreover, the rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide will contribute to the market growth as they are more prone to chronic respiratory diseases such as bronchitis, tuberculosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, etc. which will surge the demand for pulmonary drug delivery systems in the market. According to the United Nations, in 2019, the geriatric population was 703 million persons, nationwide. The number of older persons is projected to double to 1.5 billion in 2050.

Health awareness
Furthermore, the growing health awareness and increasing investment in the healthcare and drug delivery industry by both public and private players are also expected to further fuel up the growth of the market. Also, the initiative taken by the governing bodies of various countries is increasing health awareness among the people. For instance, the National Asthma Control Program (NACP) by CDS, provides funds for educating asthma-affected patients. Such initiatives will encourage more patients to adopt pulmonary drug delivery systems for their treatment which will further strengthen the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation
By product, the dry powder inhalers (DPIs) segment is projected to hold a significant market share owing to the advantages such as short administration & preparation time, ease of use, and fewer irritant effects associated with the use of these inhalers. Geographically, North America holds a significant market share due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, early adoption of the pulmonary drug delivery systems, and the surge in healthcare spending in the region. Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market region owing to the rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, and rising urbanization in the region.

Growth Factors

Increase in the geriatric population
The increase in the geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive the market growth of pulmonary drug delivery systems. According to COPD, about 1 in 7 older adults suffers from some of the other forms of lung disease. The geriatric population is more prone to chronic respiratory diseases as compared to the younger population which will increase the demand for pulmonary drug delivery systems in the market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of awareness
The pulmonary drug delivery system is a relatively new system due to which not many patients are aware of the advantages of using this system which may restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The patients, especially in the developing countries are unaware of the existence of this system due to which the demand for it is low in these countries. However, with the increasing awareness by both the public and private players the patients are expected to become aware and adopt these systems.

Segmentation:

By Product

  • Metered-dose inhalers (MDIs)

  • Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

  • Soft mist inhaler (SMI)

  • Nebulizers

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

Companies Mentioned

  • Philips Respironics

  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 3M Healthcare

  • PARI GmbH

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Gilbert Technologies

  • AstraZeneca PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu7zbd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Saudi Minister Says It’s Not the Time To Talk Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said it’s not the time to talk about oil prices.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“Now is not the time,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a renewable-energy event in Dubai.O

  • Sanofi CEO Says Vaccine Incumbents Will Win the Coming Showdown

    When the pandemic settles down, CEO Paul Hudson says, "We’ll have the global machine that knows how to get it done.” “We either win with the vaccine we have or, we’ll win with mRNA,” he adds.

  • GSK rejects Unilever’s $68 billion takeover bid for consumer healthcare unit

    The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“These prices are

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) investors recently received an unwelcome surprise from an important government agency. The phrase "coverage with evidence development" (CED) might not sound too serious, but these words from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) were heavy enough to put Biogen's stock price under pressure on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. The CMS decision was tough on Biogen stock price in the short term, but what do the next five years have in store?

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Want a 54% to 244% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Wall Street Says

    The tech sector is having a rough couple of months, but top Wall Street firms have identified some enticing opportunities.

  • Covid may soon be 'endemic' in Britain and much of the world. But is that a good or a bad thing?

    The coronavirus has a knack for dividing us and this week it opened up a new battleground: a scrap over the meaning of the word “endemic”.

  • 'A dire situation:' Oklahoma hospitals resume reporting capacity amid omicron wave of COVID-19

    In Friday's report, all four health systems reported having zero open ICU beds as a wave of omicron COVID-19 cases strains Oklahoma hospitals.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • NRF Keynote: Target’s Brian Cornell Talks Supply Chain, Economic Headwinds and Holiday 2021

    Investing billions in stores, upping wages, digital and other areas before the pandemic and its multicategory offering helped Target flourish through the global health crisis.

  • Can You Reuse N95 and KN95 Masks Safely? Experts Weigh In

    Here's what experts want you to know about reusing N95 and KN95 face masks, and the best way to keep them sanitized between uses.

  • Insider Insights: Consulting Firms With The Highest Pay & Happiest Employees

    Which consulting firm has the highest compensation for starting analysts? Which is better for career advancement? With salaries that can reach $100K for first-year analysts or even interns, competition for a spot at the top firms can be fierce, and the interviews notoriously grueling.

  • China 2021 crude steel output retreats 3% from record high on stringent production curbs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual crude steel production fell for the first time in six years in 2021, retreating from record levels it logged in 2020 as the country steps up efforts to contain emissions in its mammoth ferrous sector. The world's biggest steel producer produced 1.03 billion tonnes of crude steel last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, slipping 3% from the 1.065 billion tonnes output in 2020. Beijing had urged the industry since the beginning of 2021 to keep full-year steel production at no more than the previous year's levels to reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, as the country vowed to reach its carbon peak by 2030.

  • Signs You Have COVID, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, recently said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to be causing more mild symptoms. "Omicron appears to be very transmissible," he said on air. "Though there is early evidence it may be causing less severe illness." For many people, these can include flu-like symptoms. But COVID can cause a range of symptoms, and severe disease is still possible—especially if you're unvaccinated. Here's what Gupta has reported are common signs of COVID,

  • Popular Drug Used to Treat Type 2 Diabetes Recalled Over Cancer-Causing Impurity

    Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling 23 lots of metformin, a popular type 2 diabetes medication. Here’s everything you need to know about the metformin recall.