Global Pulmonary Embolism Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global pulmonary embolism market report include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pulmonary Embolism Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass USD 3.15 billion by 2028.



The rapid increase in the prevalence of cancer, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities, high disposable income, and rising demand for cutting-edge therapies are expected to accelerate the growth of the pulmonary embolism industry.

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the hospitals' segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global pulmonary embolism market from 2023 to 2028

As per the treatment outlook, the medications segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pulmonary embolism market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is anticipated to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, among others, are some of the key players in the global pulmonary embolism market





Routes of Administration (RoA) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oral

Parenteral

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Medications

Mechanical Devices

Surgery

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

