Global Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2021: Growing Demand for Portable Monitoring Devices
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulse Oximeter Market Overview, 2020-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the year 2015, the global pulse oximeter market was valued at USD 1.65 Billion
The major factors for the growth of the pulse oximeters market apart from the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are an increase in the geriatric population and the growing demand for portable monitoring devices.
The rising awareness regarding applications of pulse oximeters post the Covid-19 and the increasing prevalence of target diseases is expected to drive the market growth at an anticipated CAGR of 7%. The availability of new products and high unmet needs in developing and least-developed economies are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.
The handheld segment dominated the market for the pulse oximeter and accounted for the largest revenue share of over half of the market share. The market is primarily driven by the fact that these oximeters are easy to use in case of emergencies. A rise in the number of stroke cases and surgeries is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. Recording the highest anticipated growth rate, the fingertip segment is expected to grow at over 10%. Technological advancements in oximeters are expected to drive the segment.
The pulse oximeters are used in a medical setting, home as well as at the site of a medical emergency. The hospitals & health facilities segment is the highest revenue contributor to the global market, holding closely to 90% of the market share. These devices facilitate early detection of patients deteriorating health conditions; thereby, enabling speedy intervention and diagnosis of diseases.
Factors such as an increase in the geriatric population, a rise in inclination towards home monitoring, an upsurge in the incidence rate of chronic diseases, and a rise in awareness among patients about advanced pulse oximeters are expected to drive the market. The home care segment is expected to demonstrate the growth of 15.42% in the coming years. However, a lack of awareness about these devices in low- and middle-income economies is hampering market growth.
The market leaders are introducing new products with additional features to sustain them in the competitive market. The Koninklijke Philips NV & CASMED (Edwards Lifesciences Corporation) together accounted for slightly higher than 10% of the total market share.
Other major players are Covidien (Medtroni PLCc), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Smiths Medical International, Welch Allyn INC, Spacelabs Healthcare, Meditech, GE Healthcare, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Methodology
3. Global Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook
3.1. Market Size by Value
3.2. Market Share
3.2.1. By Product Type
3.2.2. By End User
3.2.3. By Region
3.2.4. By Country
3.2.5. By Company
4. North America Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook
5. Europe Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook
6. Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook
7. Latin America Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook
8. Middle East & Africa Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Key Drivers
9.2. Key Challenges
10. Market Trends and Developments
10.1. Reusable Oximeters
10.2. Offering cost-saving choices
10.3. Caution alarm modifications
10.4. Changes in algorithms and software
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Beckton Dickinson
11.2. CASMED (Edwards Lifesciences Corporation)
11.3. Drager Medical Systems Inc.
11.4. GE Healthcare
11.5. Covidien (Medtroni PLCc)
11.6. Masimo
11.7. Koninklijke Philips NV
11.8. Meditech
11.9. Nihon Kohden Corporation
11.10. Nonin Medical Inc
11.11. Smiths Medical Internation
11.12. Welch Alyn Inc
12. Strategic Recommendations
