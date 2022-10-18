ReportLinker

Global Pulse Oximeters Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pulse Oximeters estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Handheld, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fingertip segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $789.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Pulse Oximeters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$789.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$765.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 1.2% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$545 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$575.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$477.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -

CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

Criticare Systems Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Mediaid Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nihon-Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical Inc.

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pulse Oximetry Market Treads at a Steady Rate

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Disease Incidence in Developing Countries Offers Growth

Opportunities

Sensors Gain Significance in Oximetry Business

Disposable Sensors Preferred the Most

Opportunities for Pulse Oximetry Monitoring in Alternate Care

Market

Rising Incidence of Diseases Puts Pulse Oximeters Market in

Overdrive

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induce Momentum in the Market

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Rising Healthcare Needs Drives Demand for Pulse Oximeters

Drawbacks in Pulse Oximetry Call for Further Advances in

Technology

Select Key Limitations of Pulse Oximetry

Challenges in Pulse Oximeters Market

Pulse Oximeters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Innovations - A Cornerstone for Evolution of

Pulse Oximeters

Product innovations to Boost Prospects

Growing Range of Oximetry Devices

Wrist-worn Devices to Gain Traction

Alarm Management Improves Conferring Better Services

Growing Preference for Wireless Pulse Oximeters

Mobile Phone Penetration: An Opportunity Indicator for Mobile-

Based Pulse Oximeters

Oximetry Turns Green

Exploration for New Markets Continues

General Care Floor Area - A High Market Opportunity

Athletes - A New Market Prospect for Pulse Oximeters

Pulse Oximeters for Detection of Congenital Heart Diseases

Esophagus - Possible Alternative Site for Measuring SpO2 Levels

Forehead Sensor Effective in Pulse Oximeter Monitoring

Nasal Ala - An Alternative Site for Pulse Oximetry Measurements

New Pulse Oximetry Technology Revolutionizes Pre-eclampsia

Monitoring

Systems Integration: Novel Prospect for Pulse Oximetry Industry

Integrated Telemetry, Central Monitoring Enables, Patient Care

in Non-Critical and Non-Hospital Environment

Pulse Oximetry in Wearables - The Future in Store

Low-Income Countries Largely Elusive of Pulse Oximetry

Pulse Oximeters Enter Online Market

Low-Cost Producers Threaten Device Prices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse

Oximeters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Handheld by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fingertip by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fingertip by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fingertip by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Other

Healthcare Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Other

Healthcare Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse

Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld, Fingertip and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse

Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities

and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld, Fingertip

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld, Fingertip

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld, Fingertip

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse

Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld, Fingertip and

Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulse

Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities

and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Other

Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld, Fingertip

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Active Players in Rest of Europe

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse

Oximeters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pulse

Oximeters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pulse Oximeters by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Active Players in Australia

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Pulse Oximeters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Active Players in India

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: India Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by Type -

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: India Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use -

Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Active Players in South Korea

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Handheld,

Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare

Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Pulse Oximeters by

End-Use - Hospitals & Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pulse Oximeters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Active Players in Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Pulse Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pulse

Oximeters by Type - Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pulse

Oximeters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Handheld, Fingertip and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Pulse Oximeters by End-Use - Hospitals & Other

Healthcare Facilities and Home Care - Independent Analysis of



