U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,157.00
    +34.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,343.25
    -15.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.79
    -1.26 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.70
    -2.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9832
    -0.0030 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.47
    +0.49 (+1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3490
    +1.7190 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,412.22
    +227.38 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.74
    +10.97 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.27
    -1.46 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Global Pulse Oximeters Market Report 2022: Expansion of Medical Device Companies in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Pulse Oximeters Market

Global Pulse Oximeters Market
Global Pulse Oximeters Market

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulse Oximeters Market by Product (Equipment, Sensor), Type (Portable/Table-Top Pulse Oximeters), Technology (Conventional, Connected), Age Group (Adult, Infant, Neonatal), End-users (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulse oximeters market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 2.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Based on product, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the product, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into sensors and equipment. The equipment segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for fingertip pulse oximeters for home monitoring, and the increasing number of surgeries requiring patient monitoring devices.

Based on type, the bedside/ tabletop pulse oximeter segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market

Based on type, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into portable pulse oximeters and bedside/tabletop pulse oximeters. The market for portable pulse oximeters is further segmented into fingertip, handheld, and wearable pulse oximeters. In 2021, the bedside/ tabletop pulse oximeters segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market. The large share of this market is attributed to increasing adoption of bedside pulse oximeters for patient monitoring in home-care settings, and long-term care facilities.

Based on technology, the conventional devices segment accounted for largest market share of the pulse oximeters market

Based on technology, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into conventional and connected devices. In 2021, the conventional devices segment accounted for largest market share of the pulse oximeters market. This can be attributed to the adoption of wired pulse oximeters in conjunction with other patient monitoring device in healthcare settings.

Based on age group, the pediatric pulse oximeter segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on age group, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into adults (18 and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). The pediatric segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing cases of congenital heart diseases and other respiratory diseases leading to hospital admissions and rising surgical procedures for children.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

  • Increasing Prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) in Children

  • Growing Number of Surgical Procedures and Hospitalizations

  • Increasing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Chronic Diseases

  • Technological Advancements in Pulse Oximeter Devices

  • Growing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure

  • Outbreak of Infectious Respiratory Diseases

Market Restraints

  • Regulations and Accuracy Concerns for OTC Pulse Oximeters

  • Poor Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Market Opportunities

  • Expansion of Medical Device Companies in Emerging Economies

  • Rising Demand for Patient Monitoring in Home Care Settings

  • Growing Preference for Non-invasive Devices and Point-Of-Care Testing

  • Rising Adoption of Telemedicine

Market Challenges

  • Technological Advancements by Key Market Players to Hinder Start-ups

  • Development of Alternative Smart Devices

Industry Trends

  • Growing Preference for Wireless Connectivity and Adoption of Smartphone-based Healthcare Apps

  • Next-Generation Pulse Oximetry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Product

7 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Type

8 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Technology

9 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Age Group

10 Pulse Oximeters Market, by End-user

11 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Beurer GmbH

  • Bitmos GmbH

  • ChoiceMMed

  • Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

  • Dr Trust

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • GE Healthcare

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Hum GmbH

  • ICU Medical, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Masimo Corporation

  • Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Medline Industries, LP

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • Nonin Medical, Inc.

  • OSI Systems Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

  • Promed Group Co. Ltd.

  • Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co. Ltd.

  • Tecno-Gaz S.p.A.

  • Tenko Medical System Corp.

  • Visionflex Pty. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lypg7r

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, JD.com, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

    A consolidation of power by President Xi has alarmed investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • Hong Kong stocks suffer worst single-day rout since 2008 as Xi consolidates power

    Hong Kong stocks were on track for their worst single session since the 2008 financial crisis after Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying and 1 You'll Be Glad You Avoided

    More than 200 stock splits have taken place this year -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock mar

  • US Futures Waver as China Rout Sours Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures fluctuated as a rout in Chinese shares weighed on sentiment while investors await the next batch of earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar gained.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plan

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in

  • Tesla Cuts China Prices, Partly Reversing Previous Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. cut the price of its cars in China by about 5% as it ramps up production at its Shanghai factory, partly reversing price hikes imposed earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippine

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • Tesla Cuts Prices In China. Bears Are Likely to See Demand Problems.

    Electric-vehicle maker Tesla looks to be cutting prices in China, the largest market for new cars and new electric vehicles on the planet. Trading Monday will give investors some idea of how the market views the move. Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles.

  • Alibaba Stock Price Tumbles Premarket to Trade Below 2014 IPO Level

    Alibaba's stock dropped sharply premarket Monday, falling below its initial public offering price for the first time since 2016. The Chinese e-commerce giant's American depositary receipts recently stood 12.7% lower at $63.03, considerably lower than its IPO price of $68 in 2014. The selloff echoed a big drop in Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares Monday. The [pullback in Hong Kong](https://www.wsj.com/articles/hong-kong-stocks-dive-after-china-party-meeting-11666588451) came after the end of a me

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions

    Tesla is cutting the starter price of its Model 3 and Model Y sedans in China for the first time this year.

  • EV sales are getting hotter, these are the cars catching up to Tesla

    Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    The energy sector currently clocks in with the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 at around 4%. Many energy stocks offer even higher dividend yields, making the sector attractive for those seeking to generate some passive income. Three energy stocks that currently pay very high-yielding dividends are Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY).