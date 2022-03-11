The Global Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 5.65 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector and it is poised to grow by $ 5.

65 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period. Our report on the pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in water and wastewater treatment, presence of stringent environmental regulations and policies, and demand for new water resources due to urbanization and safety concerns. In addition, growing investments in water and wastewater treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector is segmented as below:

By Application

• Municipal

• Industrial



By Type

• Centrifugal pumps

• Positive displacement pumps



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for pump repairing and remanufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of pumps with IIoT and solar-powered pumps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector covers the following areas:

• Pumps market sizing

• Pumps market forecast

• Pumps market analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Kubota Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sintech Precision Products Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc. Also, the pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

