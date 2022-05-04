U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Global Pumps Market Outlook Report 2022: Net-zero Policies and Measures to Bolster WWW Facilities Will Promote Pump Equipment Sales and IIoT-based Services

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pumps Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research outlook provides an overview of various global opportunities and roadblocks that will influence pump OEMs' growth performance in 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent outbreak of new variants have forced pump OEMs to revisit their manufacturing and supply chain strategies to remain relevant and resilient in a volatile business landscape.

A COVID-19-associated economic slowdown, supply chain disruptions, digitalization, and a global agenda shifting towards sustainability and energy transition are the main themes influencing the pumps market.

This research outlook provides revenue forecasts for 2022, considering macroeconomic factors, the pumps industry maturity, the scope of product and service innovation, and technological advancements. Both centrifugal and positive displacement pumps technology are covered, with growth estimates provided at the sub-product level.

The regional assessment of growth opportunities in 2022 includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The analysis also offers an overview of end-user segment performance, which covers oil and gas, chemicals, water and wastewater, power generation, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, key trends pertaining to digitalization and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are discussed to highlight the significance of new service-based models and their implication on pump OEMs' future growth prospects.

The publisher has identified five lucrative growth opportunities market players should consider to unlock new revenue streams, cater to continuously changing market needs, and remain competitive.

Top predictions for 2022 include:

  • Global economic slowdown and an Omicron outbreak will blur the growth outlook for pump OEMs

  • Net-zero policies and measures will bolster water and wastewater facilities and promote pump equipment sales and IIoT-based services

  • Investments in decarbonization will increase across the energy sector and positively impact the pumps market

  • Pumps-as-a-Service and IIoT-based services will become significant

  • New partnerships and merger and acquisition (M&A) deals by pump OEMs will persist

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary, Global Pumps Industry

  • Key Highlights of the Global Pumps Industry in 2021

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Pumps Industry

  • The 2021 Global Pumps Market - Actuals vs. Forecast

  • Global Pumps Industry Historic Sales

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions

  • Top Predictions for 2022

2. The Strategic Imperative

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Pumps Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment & Scope, Global Pumps Industry

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market Segmentation by Region

  • Market Segmentation by End User

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Pumps Industry

  • Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

  • Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

  • Global GDP Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

  • 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

  • Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

  • Key Global Pumps Revenue Trends

  • Global Pumps Revenue by End User in 2021 and 2022

  • Overview of the 2022 Pumps Market Landscape

  • Global Pumps Revenue by Region in 2022

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment, Global Centrifugal Pumps

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment, Global PD Pumps

5. Key Predictions for 2022

  • Key 2022 Pumps Market Trends

  • Prediction 1 - Global Economic Slowdown and Omicron Outbreak Blur Growth Outlook for Pump OEMs

  • Prediction 2 - Net-zero Policies and Measures to Bolster WWW Facilities Will Promote Pump Equipment Sales and IIoT-based Services

  • Prediction 3 - Investments in Decarbonization Will Experience Uptake across the Energy Sector and Positively Impact the Pumps Market

  • Prediction 4 - Pumps-as-a-Service and IIoT-based Services Will Become Significant

  • Prediction 5 - New Partnerships and M&A Deals by Pump OEMs Will Persist

6. Emerging Business Models, Themes, and Trends Impacting the Pumps Market, 2022

  • Dawn of New Service-based Business Model - Transition from IIoT 1.0 to IIoT 2.0

  • Prospective Business Model - Outcome-driven Approach

  • Pumps-as-a-Service for Value Addition and Customer Experience Enhancement

  • Digital Twins-driven Connected Pumps for Efficient Performance and Enhanced Lifetime

  • Wearable-based Digital Field Services for Remote and Real-time Pump Monitoring

  • Digital Energy-efficiency Benchmarking to Support Sustainability Goals

  • Global Agenda to Build Hydrogen Economy

  • Energy Transition Programs Accelerate Battery Manufacturing

  • Investment Boost towards Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in North America and Europe

7. Mega Trends Impacting Global Pumps Market

  • Mega Trends Influencing the Global Pumps Market

  • Transformational Themes Influencing Global Pumps Market

8. Centrifugal Pumps Segment Outlook 2022

  • 2021 Market Snapshot - Centrifugal Pumps

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022-2025

  • Centrifugal Pumps - Companies to Watch

9. Positive Displacement Pumps Segment Outlook 2022

  • 2021 Market Snapshot - Positive Displacement Pumps

  • Key Growth Opportunities for 2022-2025

  • PD Pumps - Companies to Watch

10. Regional Predictions 2021

  • End-user Investment Outlook

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Pumps Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Pumps-as-a-Service for Unlocking New Revenue Stream and Bolstering Customer Engagement

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Energy-efficiency Benchmarking to Support Climate Action Plan

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Flow Management-as-a-Service for Addressing Critical Customer Needs and Expanding Customer Base

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Expand Service Offerings with Managed Contracts

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart Wearables to Enhance Field Services, Promote Worker Safety, and Save Operational Costs

12. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owywhy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pumps-market-outlook-report-2022-net-zero-policies-and-measures-to-bolster-www-facilities-will-promote-pump-equipment-sales-and-iiot-based-services-301539810.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

