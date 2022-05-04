Global Pumps Market Outlook Report 2022: Net-zero Policies and Measures to Bolster WWW Facilities Will Promote Pump Equipment Sales and IIoT-based Services
DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pumps Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research outlook provides an overview of various global opportunities and roadblocks that will influence pump OEMs' growth performance in 2022.
The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent outbreak of new variants have forced pump OEMs to revisit their manufacturing and supply chain strategies to remain relevant and resilient in a volatile business landscape.
A COVID-19-associated economic slowdown, supply chain disruptions, digitalization, and a global agenda shifting towards sustainability and energy transition are the main themes influencing the pumps market.
This research outlook provides revenue forecasts for 2022, considering macroeconomic factors, the pumps industry maturity, the scope of product and service innovation, and technological advancements. Both centrifugal and positive displacement pumps technology are covered, with growth estimates provided at the sub-product level.
The regional assessment of growth opportunities in 2022 includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The analysis also offers an overview of end-user segment performance, which covers oil and gas, chemicals, water and wastewater, power generation, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals.
Furthermore, key trends pertaining to digitalization and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are discussed to highlight the significance of new service-based models and their implication on pump OEMs' future growth prospects.
The publisher has identified five lucrative growth opportunities market players should consider to unlock new revenue streams, cater to continuously changing market needs, and remain competitive.
Top predictions for 2022 include:
Global economic slowdown and an Omicron outbreak will blur the growth outlook for pump OEMs
Net-zero policies and measures will bolster water and wastewater facilities and promote pump equipment sales and IIoT-based services
Investments in decarbonization will increase across the energy sector and positively impact the pumps market
Pumps-as-a-Service and IIoT-based services will become significant
New partnerships and merger and acquisition (M&A) deals by pump OEMs will persist
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary, Global Pumps Industry
Key Highlights of the Global Pumps Industry in 2021
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Pumps Industry
The 2021 Global Pumps Market - Actuals vs. Forecast
Global Pumps Industry Historic Sales
Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions
Top Predictions for 2022
2. The Strategic Imperative
Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Pumps Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment & Scope, Global Pumps Industry
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Region
Market Segmentation by End User
4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Pumps Industry
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
Global GDP Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
Emerging Market Economies - Predictions for 2022
Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
Key Global Pumps Revenue Trends
Global Pumps Revenue by End User in 2021 and 2022
Overview of the 2022 Pumps Market Landscape
Global Pumps Revenue by Region in 2022
Revenue Forecast by Segment, Global Centrifugal Pumps
Revenue Forecast by Segment, Global PD Pumps
5. Key Predictions for 2022
Key 2022 Pumps Market Trends
Prediction 1 - Global Economic Slowdown and Omicron Outbreak Blur Growth Outlook for Pump OEMs
Prediction 2 - Net-zero Policies and Measures to Bolster WWW Facilities Will Promote Pump Equipment Sales and IIoT-based Services
Prediction 3 - Investments in Decarbonization Will Experience Uptake across the Energy Sector and Positively Impact the Pumps Market
Prediction 4 - Pumps-as-a-Service and IIoT-based Services Will Become Significant
Prediction 5 - New Partnerships and M&A Deals by Pump OEMs Will Persist
6. Emerging Business Models, Themes, and Trends Impacting the Pumps Market, 2022
Dawn of New Service-based Business Model - Transition from IIoT 1.0 to IIoT 2.0
Prospective Business Model - Outcome-driven Approach
Pumps-as-a-Service for Value Addition and Customer Experience Enhancement
Digital Twins-driven Connected Pumps for Efficient Performance and Enhanced Lifetime
Wearable-based Digital Field Services for Remote and Real-time Pump Monitoring
Digital Energy-efficiency Benchmarking to Support Sustainability Goals
Global Agenda to Build Hydrogen Economy
Energy Transition Programs Accelerate Battery Manufacturing
Investment Boost towards Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in North America and Europe
7. Mega Trends Impacting Global Pumps Market
Mega Trends Influencing the Global Pumps Market
Transformational Themes Influencing Global Pumps Market
8. Centrifugal Pumps Segment Outlook 2022
2021 Market Snapshot - Centrifugal Pumps
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022-2025
Centrifugal Pumps - Companies to Watch
9. Positive Displacement Pumps Segment Outlook 2022
2021 Market Snapshot - Positive Displacement Pumps
Key Growth Opportunities for 2022-2025
PD Pumps - Companies to Watch
10. Regional Predictions 2021
End-user Investment Outlook
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Pumps Market
Growth Opportunity 1 - Pumps-as-a-Service for Unlocking New Revenue Stream and Bolstering Customer Engagement
Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Energy-efficiency Benchmarking to Support Climate Action Plan
Growth Opportunity 3 - Flow Management-as-a-Service for Addressing Critical Customer Needs and Expanding Customer Base
Growth Opportunity 4 - Expand Service Offerings with Managed Contracts
Growth Opportunity 5 - Smart Wearables to Enhance Field Services, Promote Worker Safety, and Save Operational Costs
12. Key Conclusions
