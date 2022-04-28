U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

Global Pumps Outlook, 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent outbreak of new variants have forced pump OEMs to revisit their manufacturing and supply chain strategies to remain relevant and resilient in a volatile business landscape.

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pumps Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272233/?utm_source=GNW
This research outlook provides an overview of various global opportunities and roadblocks that will influence pump OEMs’ growth performance in 2022.

A COVID-19-associated economic slowdown, supply chain disruptions, digitalization, and a global agenda shifting towards sustainability and energy transition are the main themes influencing the pumps market.This research outlook provides revenue forecasts for 2022, considering macroeconomic factors, the pumps industry maturity, the scope of product and service innovation, and technological advancements.

Both centrifugal and positive displacement pumps technology are covered, with growth estimates provided at the sub-product level. The regional assessment of growth opportunities in 2022 includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The analysis also offers an overview of end-user segment performance, which covers oil and gas, chemicals, water and wastewater, power generation, construction, food and beverage, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, key trends pertaining to digitalization and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are discussed to highlight the significance of new service-based models and their implication on pump OEMs’ future growth prospects. Last, The analyst has identified five lucrative growth opportunities market players should consider to unlock new revenue streams, cater to continuously changing market needs, and remain competitive. Top predictions for 2022 include:
•Global economic slowdown and an Omicron outbreak will blur the growth outlook for pump OEMs.
•Net-zero policies and measures will bolster water and wastewater facilities and promote pump equipment sales and IIoT-based services.
•Investments in decarbonization will increase across the energy sector and positively impact the pumps market.
•Pumps-as-a-Service and IIoT-based services will become significant.
•New partnerships and merger and acquisition (M&A) deals by pump OEMs will persist.
Author: Kiravani Emani
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272233/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


