Global Pupillometer Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Players Include NeurOptics, Adaptica, Essilor Instruments and Nidek Among Others

Global Pupillometer Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pupillometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Mobility (Table-top, Hand-held), by Type (Video, Digital), by End-use (Hospitals, Eye Clinics), by Application (Ophthalmology, Oncology), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pupillometer market size is expected to reach USD 674.0 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to a recent report. Adoption of pupillometry is on the rise as an assessment examination for diagnosing various health conditions. This growth in adoption is leading to the development of advanced pupillometer devices for faster and more accurate diagnosis.



Research has shown that a large number of neurological disorders have a direct impact on pupil size and hence can be diagnosed through pupillometry exams. Moreover, understanding the changes occurring in pupil characteristics helps clinicians in performing various neurological surgeries. Pupillometers are widely being used in critical care units, as pupillometry is becoming a protocol for primary diagnosis.



The pupillary light reflex (PLR) acts as an indication and clinical parameter for diagnosing various diseases. Since the demand for pupillometers is increasing, many nursing, educational, and research centers are providing training regarding pupillometry. These pieces of training help in increasing the number of skilled professionals. Pupillometry is becoming a prerequisite in many settings; therefore, companies are developing integrated devices with pupillometry to provide settings such as hospitals with all-in-one devices.



Market players are participating in trade shows and exhibitions, and are conducting conferences to increase awareness regarding pupillometry and the reach of their pupillometers. Additionally, these market players are developing handheld devices to resolve the issue of mobility and to increase the accessibility of the device in various settings. Moreover, companies have come up with technologically advanced software which can be installed on mobile devices to complete the process of pupillometry through mobile.



Video pupillometer is preferred more, as it helps in capturing the entire procedure of pupil dilation in a more detailed manner. The video pupillometer helps in capturing the pupil characteristics and its reactivity over time, which in turn is expected to enhance the diagnosis process. On the other hand, the development of digital pupillometers is gaining momentum. The digital pupillometer offers advantages such as mobility, accuracy, instant results, and efficiency. These devices help in conducting rapid assessments, which, in turn, is expected to boost the overall market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $372.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $674 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Pupillometer Market Report Highlights

Table-top pupillometers held the dominant share in 2021, as market players are focusing on the development of integrated pupillometer devices along with keratometers, pachymeters, and wavefront aberrometer

The hand-held pupillometer is expected to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its easy accessibility and accuracy

The digital pupillometer segment is expected to advance at the highest CAGR as these devices provide instant and accurate results

Hospitals held the largest share in 2021 due to the growing installation of pupillometers in this setting

The eye clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of pupillometry in various ophthalmic clinics

The ophthalmology segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the growing usage of pupillometry in understanding damage to the inner and outer retina

North America held the largest share in 2021 owing to the increasing prevalence of vision-related problems in this region, along with the growing awareness and adoption of pupillometry

The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing availability of pupillometers through online platforms and suppliers

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Pupillometer Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing number of neurological disorders

3.4.1.2. Increasing number of vision-related issues

3.4.1.3. Growing number of product launches

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Challenges associated with usage of pupillometer

3.4.3. Industry challenges

3.5. Pupillometer Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Pupillometer Market: Mobility Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Table-top

4.1.2. Hand-held

4.2. Mobility Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Pupillometer Market by Mobility Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Table-top

4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.5.2. Hand-held

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)



Chapter 5. Pupillometer Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Video

5.1.2. Digital

5.2. Type Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Pupillometer Market by Type Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Video

5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

5.5.2. Digital

5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)



Chapter 6. Pupillometer Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Eye Clinics

6.1.3. Others

6.2. End-Use Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Pupillometer Market by End-Use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

6.5.2. Eye clinics

6.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

6.5.3. Others

6.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)



Chapter 7. Pupillometer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions and Scope

7.1.1. Ophthalmology

7.1.2. Neurology

7.1.3. Oncology

7.1.4. Others

7.2. Application Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Pupillometer Market by Application Outlook

7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

7.5.1. Ophthalmology

7.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

7.5.2. Neurology

7.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

7.5.3. Oncology

7.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)

7.5.4. Others

7.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Revenue in USD Million)



Chapter 8. Pupillometer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2.1. Innovators

9.2.2. Market Leaders

9.2.3. Emerging Players

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

9.3.4. NeurOptics, Inc.

9.3.4.1. Company overview

9.3.4.2. Financial performance

9.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.5. Adaptica

9.3.5.1. Company overview

9.3.5.2. Financial performance

9.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.6. Essilor Instruments USA

9.3.6.1. Company overview

9.3.6.2. Financial performance

9.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.7. HAAG-STREIT GROUP

9.3.7.1. Company overview

9.3.7.2. Financial performance

9.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.8. Johnson & Johnson Vision

9.3.8.1. Company overview

9.3.8.2. Financial performance

9.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.9. Luneau Technology Group

9.3.9.1. Company overview

9.3.9.2. Financial performance

9.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.10. NIDEK CO., LTD.

9.3.10.1. Company overview

9.3.10.2. Financial performance

9.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.11. Reichert Technologies

9.3.11.1. Company overview

9.3.11.2. Financial performance

9.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.12. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions

9.3.12.1. Company overview

9.3.12.2. Financial performance

9.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.13. US Ophthalmic

9.3.13.1. Company overview

9.3.13.2. Financial performance

9.3.13.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.14. Konan Medical

9.3.14.1. Company overview

9.3.14.2. Financial performance

9.3.14.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.14.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3.15. brightlamp, Inc.

9.3.15.1. Company overview

9.3.15.2. Financial performance

9.3.15.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.15.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cqim3

