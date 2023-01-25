Global qPCR Reagents Market Is Expected to Generate US$ 4.90 billion by 2033: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

Global qPCR reagents market progressing rapidly due to rising cases of infectious diseases worldwide. Fact.MR’s new report reveals key market dynamics.

Rockville, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global qPCR reagents market is valued at US$ 2.27 billion in 2023 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Quantitative PCR (qPCR), also known as real-time PCR or quantitative real-time PCR, is a PCR-based technique that combines the amplification of a target DNA sequence with the measurement of the concentration of that DNA species in the reaction. Increasing cases of infectious diseases and rising prevalence of genetic disorders are driving the need for qPCR reagents. The cases of tuberculosis (TB) are also increasing rapidly across the globe.

According to a WHO report, TB is the leading cause of death for people living with HIV. Around 1.6 million people died due to TB worldwide in 2021.



Rising investments from public and private sectors in qPCR research programs, the rapidly growing gene sequencing industry, and advancements in the biotech and pharma sector are driving the qPCR reagents market growth.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8312

North America holds a dominating position in the global qPCR reagents market. This can be attributed to the rising cases of cancer and the presence of key market players. During the next 10 years, Europe and Asia Pacific markets are expected to grow healthily due to the rapid advancements in the field of genome sequencing.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global qPCR reagents market is expected to reach US$ 4.90 billion by 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period.

Demand for dye-based qPCR reagents is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% during the next 10 years.

Sales of probes & primer-based qPCR reagents are anticipated to increase at a 7% CAGR.

Story continues

“Rising need for drug discovery & pharmacogenomics and technological advancements in the field of life sciences are fuelling global qPCR reagents market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of qPCR Reagents Industry Research

By Detection Method : Dye-based qPCR Reagents Probes & Primer-based qPCR Reagents

By Packaging Type : qPCR Core Kits qPCR Master Mixes

By Application : Diagnostic Research Forensic

By End User : Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes Pharma & Biotech Companies Clinical Research Organizations Forensic Laboratories

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8312

Recent Market Developments

Two cutting-edge life science reagent and instrument firms, Takara Bio USA, Inc. and BioExcel Diagnostics, developed and validated a new high-throughput and comprehensive technique for diagnosing contagious diseases based on syndromic markers in October 2022.

Roche formally unveiled the AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Kit in October 2021. The kit allows laboratories to expand their oncology research in addition to the current CGP portfolio offered by Roche and Foundation Medicine.

Roche announced the CE-IVD launch of their automated digital pathology algorithms in January 2021. These include uPath Dual ISH and uPath HER2 (4B5) image categorization. Artificial intelligence is used in image analysis algorithms to support pathologists in making quicker, more accurate patient diagnoses and therapies for breast cancer. This innovation in breast cancer image analysis can help determine the best treatment plan for each patient.



Key Companies Profiled

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Promega Corporation

Qiagen NV

Quanta Biosciences, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8312

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global qPCR reagents market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of detection method (dye-based qPCR reagents, probes & primer-based qPCR reagents), packaging type (qPCR core kits, qPCR master mixes), application (diagnostic, research, forensic), and end user (hospitals & diagnostic centers, research laboratories & academic institutes, pharma & biotech companies, clinical research organizations, forensic laboratories), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Chloride Reagents Kits Market: The human body comprises of several different kind of charged ions in order to provide energy and movement of signals throughout the body. Chloride is one of the most important essential electrolytes present in the body, with an abundance of above 60% of the entire negatively charged ions content

Sequencing Reagents Market: According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the Sequencing Reagents market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for sequencing reagents market will witness steady recovery in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run

PCR Reagents Market: The global PCR reagents market has reached a valuation of US$ 1.25 billion, registering Y-o-Y growth of 13.4%. As per detailed industry analysis, worldwide demand for PCR reagents is projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 6.4% over 2022-2032,

DNA Probes based Diagnostics Market: DNA probes are stretches of single-stranded DNA, utilized to identify the presence of complementary nucleic acid sequences (target sequences) by hybridization. Marked with a label like color or fluorescence, they allow researchers to detect a distinct sequence of DNA in a mixture

Diagnostic Catheters Market: A new forecast by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that revenue from diagnostic catheters will nearly double by 2031, reaching US$ 6 Bn at a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 6%.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Analyst: Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



