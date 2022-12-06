Global Quadricycle Market Report to 2032 - Advances in Autonomous and Connected Car Technology Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quadricycle Market by Propulsion (Electric, ICE), Application (Household & Commercial), Type (Light, Heavy), End Use (Resorts & Museums, Industrial Facilities, Personal Mobility), Price Range (Economy, Mid, Premium) and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The quadricycle market is projected to grow from USD 19.1 billion to USD 35.6 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Electric quadricycles are predicted to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Lowering carbon emissions in upcoming emission regulations and increasing fuel prices have shifted the focus of global OEMs focus toward green and cleaner vehicles. China, the US, and European countries are grooming faster in the EV space, and the same trend is noticed for quadricycles.

In China, around 1.75 million units of Micro-EVs were sold in 2017, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (EV). Wuling Hongguang Mini is the best-selling micro-EV, with nearly 50,561 units sold in 2021 and Y-o-Y growth of approximately 42.9%. According to the International Council of Clean Transportation (ICCT), approximately 68% of BEV sales were microcars.

On the other hand, the share of electric quadricycles is comparatively lower in Japan, Europe, and North America countries. However, it is expected to grow in the future considering the lower cost and complexity of manufacturing and requires fewer spare parts and components than IC engine vehicles. Further, with increased production volume, the costs of electric quadricycles are expected to decline, and the development of charging stations will reduce the demand for conventional fuel quadricycles and promote electric quadricycles.

Economic Quadricycles are projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The economy quadricycles hold the largest market for quadricycles, majorly due to local Chinese players offering low-cost microcars. More than 400 local Chinese manufacturers provide quadricycles starting from the price range of USD 1,000. These are basic quadricycles installed with lead-acid batteries and minimal safety features.

The easy availability of raw materials, low labor cost, and benefit of bulk manufacturing enable Chinese manufacturers to maintain profit margins with lower-priced quadricycles. These affordable quadricycles are fuel-efficient, have lower maintenance, and are available in both ICE & electric variants, preferred for daily commute Consumers. With all the points discussed above, Asia Pacific and China would remain the leader of economic range quadricycles during the forecast period.

Americas is anticipated to be the second largest market for quadricycles by 2032.

According to the latest analysis, the Americas witnessed a boost in quadricycle sales in 2020-2021 after the outbreak of COVID-19. Quadricycles in the US market are generally mid-priced, starting from USD 8,000-12,000. The adoption of electric quadricycles in North America is rising with the electric infrastructure development in the US and Canada.

Quadricycles also called as Neighborhood ICE and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) in US, have gained traction in past few years which is used for short-distance commutes in urban areas. The use of electric quadricycles (microcars) by senior citizens, increase in micro-mobility services and increased traffic density in the cities support the growth of the quadricycle market in the region.

Apart from this, Quadricycles are increasingly used for parcel deliveries due to growth in the e-commerce industry and car-sharing services in urban areas. For instance, Free2Move announced the deployment of Citroen Ami in Washington, DC, to join their carsharing fleet. These factors would increase the demand for quadricycles in the Americas during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Quadricycle Market

4.2 Quadricycle Market, by Application

4.3 Quadricycle Market, by Propulsion

4.4 Quadricycle Market, by Type

4.5 Quadricycle Market, by End Use

4.6 Quadricycle Market, by Price Range

4.7 Quadricycle Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Growing Traffic Congestion in Urban Areas

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Vehicles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Advances in Autonomous and Connected Car Technology

5.2.3.3 Increased Demand for Last-Mile Delivery Options

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reduced Cost and Improved Energy Density of EV Batteries

5.2.4.2 Lack of Safety Standards

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Scenarios - Quadricycle Market

5.4.1 Realistic Scenario

5.4.2 Pessimistic Scenario

5.4.3 Optimistic Scenario

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Quadricycle Market Ecosystem

5.7.1 Ecosystem: Quadricycle Market

5.8 Technology Trend

5.8.1 Future of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

5.8.2 Rising Installation of Advanced Safety and Comfort Features

5.9 Average Selling Price (ASP) Analysis

5.9.1 by Type and Region

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.10.1 Import Scenario

5.10.1.1 France

5.10.1.2 Italy

5.10.1.3 Spain

5.10.1.4 India

5.10.2 Export Scenario

5.10.2.1 France

5.10.2.2 Italy

5.10.2.3 Spain

5.10.2.4 India

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Landscape

5.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.12.2 Regulatory Analysis for Quadricycle Market, by Region/Country

5.12.2.1 Europe

5.12.2.2 India

5.12.2.3 US

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.13.1 Use Case 1: Paxster Offers Vehicles for Last-Mile Delivery

5.13.2 Use Case 2: Light Micro Commercial Vehicles for Urban Usage

5.14 Top Selling Models

6 Quadricycle Market, by Propulsion

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Electric

6.2.1 Increased Adoption of Electric Vehicles

6.3 Internal Combustion Engine (Ice)

6.3.1 Range Anxiety About Electric Vehicles

7 Quadricycle Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Household

7.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Demand for Household Segment

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 High Demand for Last-Mile Delivery

8 Quadricycle Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Heavy Quadricycles

8.2.1 Use in Passenger and Cargo Transport to Boost Segment

8.3 Light Quadricycles

8.3.1 Improved Awareness of Zero0Carbon Emissions to Drive Demand

9 Quadricycle Market, by End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Resorts and Museums

9.2.1 Investments in Hospitality Sector

9.3 Industrial Facilities

9.3.1 Development of Manufacturing Sector to Boost Segment

9.4 Personal Mobility

9.4.1 Growing Geriatric Population

9.5 Other End Uses

9.5.1 Increase in Airport Operations Fuels Growth

10 Quadricycle Market, by Price Range

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Economy

10.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Have Largest Market for Economic Models

10.3 Mid-Range

10.3.1 Use of Electric Models to Promote Mid-Range Quadricycles

10.4 Premium

10.4.1 Use of Quadricycles as a Status Symbol

11 Quadricycle Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.2.1 Asia-Pacific Quadricycle Market, by Application

11.2.2 Asia-Pacific Quadricycle Market, by Price Range

11.2.3 China

11.2.3.1 Growing Industrial Sector

11.2.4 Japan

11.2.4.1 Awareness of Safe Commute Post COVID-19

11.2.5 India

11.2.5.1 Widescale Commercial Applications

11.2.6 South Korea

11.2.6.1 Prevalence of Ride-Sharing and Last-Mile Delivery Services

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe Quadricycle Market, by Application

11.3.2 Europe Quadricycle Market, by Price Range

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.3.1 Focus on Cutting Carbon Emissions

11.3.4 France

11.3.4.1 Compact and Sleek Design

11.3.5 UK

11.3.5.1 Use of Quadricycles by Older People

11.3.6 Spain

11.3.6.1 Demand for Sustainable Mobility Solutions

11.3.7 Italy

11.3.7.1 Growing Trend of Ride-Sharing

11.3.8 Rest of Europe

11.3.8.1 Preference for Safe Commute Options

11.4 Americas

11.4.1 Americas Quadricycle Market, by Application

11.4.2 Americas Quadricycle Market, by Price Range

11.4.3 US

11.4.3.1 Popularity of Quadricycles for Personal Mobility

11.4.4 Canada

11.4.4.1 Shift Toward Electrification

11.4.5 Brazil

11.4.5.1 Affordable Running Costs and Ease of Use

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Quadricycle Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

12.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Terminology

12.4.2 Stars

12.4.3 Pervasive Players

12.4.4 Emerging Leaders

12.4.5 Participants

12.5 Quadricycle Market: Company Footprint

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Product Launches

12.7.2 Deals

12.8 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Aixam

13.1.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.1.2 Products Offered

13.1.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.1.4 Analyst's View

13.1.2 Ligier Group

13.1.2.1 Business Overview

13.1.2.2 Products Offered

13.1.2.3 Recent Developments

13.1.2.4 Analyst's View

13.1.3 Italcar Industrial S.R.L

13.1.3.1 Business Overview

13.1.3.2 Products Offered

13.1.3.3 Analyst's View

13.1.4 Alke

13.1.4.1 Business Overview

13.1.4.2 Products Offered

13.1.4.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4.4 Analyst's View

13.1.5 Casalini

13.1.5.1 Business Overview

13.1.5.2 Products Offered

13.1.5.3 Analyst's View

13.1.6 Bellier Automobiles

13.1.6.1 Business Overview

13.1.6.2 Products Offered

13.1.6.3 Analyst's View

13.1.7 Citroen

13.1.7.1 Business Overview

13.1.7.2 Products Offered

13.1.7.3 Recent Developments

13.1.8 Renault Group

13.1.8.1 Business Overview

13.1.8.2 Products Offered

13.1.9 Toyota Motor Corporation

13.1.9.1 Business Overview

13.1.9.2 Products Offered

13.1.9.3 Recent Developments

13.1.10 Tazzari Gl Imola Spa

13.1.10.1 Business Overview

13.1.10.2 Products Offered

13.1.10.3 Recent Developments

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

13.2.2 Suzuki Motor Corporation

13.2.3 Global Electric Motorcar (Gem)

13.2.4 Goupil

13.2.5 Estrima S.P.A

13.2.6 Automobiles Chatenet

13.2.7 Triggo

13.2.8 Paxster

13.2.9 Zhidou Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

13.2.10 Wei Yun Electric Vehicle

13.2.11 Bajaj Auto Ltd.

13.2.12 Albamobility S.R.L.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sebbtc

